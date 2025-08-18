Racing America Logo

Casey Mears Return Highlights 40-Car Daytona NASCAR Cup Entry List

Toby Christie

Danny Hansen | NKP for Ford Performance

NASCAR has revealed the preliminary entry list for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, and contained on the list are 40 cars, which will give the series a full field this weekend.

Among the notable surprise entries this weekend is Casey Mears, who will return to make his second NASCAR Cup Series start of the season. Mears will pilot the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with primary sponsorship from S.I. Yachts.

Mears, who competed in his first NASCAR Cup Series event since 2019 earlier this year at Martinsville Speedway, is looking to reach 500 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. He'll be up to 491 after Saturday night's race.

Other notables for the event include Austin Hill, who will pilot the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing "Open" entry with sponsorship from United Rentals, Joey Gase, driving the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, and BJ McLeod behind the wheel of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.

Here is the complete entry list for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Race 26 of 36.

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

OEM

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Safety Culture

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Menards / Maytag

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

BREZTRI

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson *

Front Row Motorsports

Zep

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Consumer Cellular

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Sea Best

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

King's Hawaiian

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Advance Auto Parts

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Celsius

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Fifth Third Bank

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Rheem

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

DEX Imaging

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace *

23XI Racing

Columbia

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Liberty University

Chevrolet

33

Austin Hill * (i)

Richard Childress Racing

United Rentals

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland *

Front Row Motorsports

TBA

Ford

35

Riley Herbst # *

23XI Racing

Chumba Casino

Toyota

38

Zane Smith *

Front Row Motorsports

Aaron's Rent to Own

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Haas/Bonanza

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Pye Barker Fire & Safety

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

Toyota

44

Joey Gase * (i)

NY Racing Team

TBA

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick *

23XI Racing

McDonald's

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

TBA

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

TBA

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Kroger / Little Bites / Capri Sun

Ford

66

Casey Mears *

Garage 66

S.I. Yachts

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Fly Alliance

Chevrolet

77

Carson Kvapil

Spire Motorsports

Modo Casino

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod * (i)

Live Fast Motorsports

TBA

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Red Bull

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Coca-Cola

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

