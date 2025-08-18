Casey Mears Return Highlights 40-Car Daytona NASCAR Cup Entry List
NASCAR has revealed the preliminary entry list for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, and contained on the list are 40 cars, which will give the series a full field this weekend.
Among the notable surprise entries this weekend is Casey Mears, who will return to make his second NASCAR Cup Series start of the season. Mears will pilot the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with primary sponsorship from S.I. Yachts.
Mears, who competed in his first NASCAR Cup Series event since 2019 earlier this year at Martinsville Speedway, is looking to reach 500 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. He'll be up to 491 after Saturday night's race.
Other notables for the event include Austin Hill, who will pilot the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing "Open" entry with sponsorship from United Rentals, Joey Gase, driving the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, and BJ McLeod behind the wheel of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.
Here is the complete entry list for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Race 26 of 36.
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
OEM
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Safety Culture
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Menards / Maytag
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
BREZTRI
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson *
Front Row Motorsports
Zep
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Consumer Cellular
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Sea Best
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
King's Hawaiian
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Advance Auto Parts
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Celsius
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Fifth Third Bank
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
DEX Imaging
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace *
23XI Racing
Columbia
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Liberty University
Chevrolet
33
Austin Hill * (i)
Richard Childress Racing
United Rentals
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland *
Front Row Motorsports
TBA
Ford
35
Riley Herbst # *
23XI Racing
Chumba Casino
Toyota
38
Zane Smith *
Front Row Motorsports
Aaron's Rent to Own
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Haas/Bonanza
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
44
Joey Gase * (i)
NY Racing Team
TBA
Chevrolet
45
Tyler Reddick *
23XI Racing
McDonald's
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
TBA
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Kroger / Little Bites / Capri Sun
Ford
66
Casey Mears *
Garage 66
S.I. Yachts
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Fly Alliance
Chevrolet
77
Carson Kvapil
Spire Motorsports
Modo Casino
Chevrolet
78
BJ McLeod * (i)
Live Fast Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Red Bull
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Coca-Cola
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points