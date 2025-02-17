Castroneves, Truex, and Chastain Exit Daytona 500 in Nasty Lap 71 Crash
There will be no Daytona 500 win for Helio Castroneves in his first NASCAR Cup Series start as he was swept up in a big crash on Lap 71. Joining Castroneves on the hooks of tow trucks following the crash were 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., who was making the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series start for TRICON Garage, and Ross Chastain.
The crash was triggered when Joey Logano's No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse picked up a piece of debris, which flew into his grille opening and caused his car to stall out. This stacked up the outside lane, and from there, it was only a matter of time before the rubber band snapped.
While seven cars were involved in the impact, only Castroneves, Truex, and Chastain sustained enough damage to end their race.