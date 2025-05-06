Championship Weekend Returning to Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2026
Homestead-Miami Speedway will return as the site of NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2026, the sanctioning body confirmed on Tuesday.
For the first time since 2019, the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will all crown their champions at the fan-favorite mile-and-a-half racetrack based in Miami, Florida from November 6-8.
As part of this shift, NASCAR will adapt a new rotating model of NASCAR Championship Weekend, which will see the season-finale rotated amongst some of NASCAR’s marquee venues and key markets.
Phoenix Raceway, which has been the host of NASCAR Championship Weekend since 2020, will continue to have two NASCAR National Series dates – one of which will include a prominent spot in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs – while also being included in the championship rotation.
“Homestead-Miami Speedway has a history of competitive, championship racing that will provide nostalgia for veteran drivers and fans and exhilaration for NASCAR’s new generation,” said Ben Kennedy, EVP, Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer. “As we move forward, the rotating model will provide new challenges for competitors as well as opportunities for unique venues to host our loyal fans at NASCAR Championship Weekend.”
From 2002 to 2019, Homestead-Miami Speedway served as the host of NASCAR Championship Weekend, creating several special moments, including the crowning of Jimmie Johnson’s seventh NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2016.
Kyle Busch of Richard Childress Racing (2015, 2019), Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing (2012), and Joey Logano of Team Penske (2018) are the three active drivers that have secured championships in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead.
“As we celebrate our 30th season, it is fitting we will start our next decade returning to our championship roots at Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said Guillermo Santa Cruz, Homestead-Miami Speedway President. “The 2026 NASCAR Championship Weekend will offer the brightest young stars of the sport the opportunity to join the illustrious 18-year history of championship racing in South Florida alongside veteran fan-favorite drivers.”
Additional details surrounding the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, as well as which racetracks will be involved in the championship venue rotation, will be announced at a later date.