Chandler Smith, Helio Castroneves Wreck Out of Duel #1 at Daytona
After making his way from the back to the front of the pack in Duel #1 at Daytona International Speedway, Chandler Smith won't get the opportunity to take the green flag in Sunday's DAYTONA 500 for Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports).
Smith, driving the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, was running in third at the time of the incident, when he tried to get down to the inside lane in front of Justin Haley, where the two drivers made contact and triggered a substantial wreck.
The Talking Rock, Georgia-native got the worst of the incident, smashing into the Turn 1 SAFER Barrier head-on, taking a massive impact, collecting others like Ty Gibbs, Helio Castroneves, Bubba Wallace, JJ Yeley, and others.
Helio Castroneves, driving a fourth entry for Trackhouse Racing in the No. 91 Wendy's Chevrolet, got tagged in the initial incident, causing him to bust a right-side toe link and sending the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner to the garage, after slamming the outside wall in Turn 3, separate from the incident.
Justin Haley, making his first start as part of a full-time campaign for Spire Motorsports, was also taken out of the running to win Duel #1, after taking a similar head-on impact in Turn 2, after being tagged by Ty Gibbs.
"Obviously he came across my nose," Haley said. "I talked to him in the ambulance though. He said none of his cameras worked, his mirror was bent and his spotter called him clear. It's unfortunate. He did apologize. I tried to lift as much as possible, I'm not sure how many laps in we were, but still had plenty of time left."
Castroneves, the recipient of NASCAR's brand-new Open Exemption Provisional, will take advantage of a special 41st-place spot awarded by the sanctioning body. However, Trackhouse Racing will not be awarded any prize money for the effort.
Smith, making his second attempt at making the DAYTONA 500, will not qualify for 'The Great American Race' for the second time in his young career.