Chaotic End to Coke Zero Sugar 400 Manifests Several Feel-Good Underdog Storylines

With a P4 at @DAYTONA for Cody Ware and @RickWareRacing's #15, all 36 chartered entries have earned top-10s in the #NASCAR Cup Series.



It's the second time it's occurred in the charters era and the earliest in the year it's been achieved.#SrigleyStats ft. @RacingAmerica pic.twitter.com/MEUbGaixfl