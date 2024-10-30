Charles Denike to Take Over as Crew Chief for Bubba Wallace in 2025
One of the brightest up-and-coming crew chief minds in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Charles Denike will move to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 and will serve as the new crew chief for Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 23XI Racing team.
Denike, who spent nine years in the US Army as an engineer officer, has climbed the ranks in NASCAR since joining Precision Performance Motorsports as a team manager in 2012. Denike is excited to take on the challenge of the NASCAR Cup Series and to be partnered with Wallace and the 23XI Racing team, which is co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan.
“I am excited for the 2025 season with the No. 23 team and to work with Bubba and all of 23XI Racing beginning in the offseason,” said Charles Denike, newly named crew chief for the No. 23 team. “Bubba is a proven winner, and I believe we will bring out the best in each other. Thank you to Michael, Denny, and Dave for the opportunity to join the 23XI family. They have built an incredible culture at Airspeed. I am a believer that winning is a process. When you step foot into Airspeed, you see the tools and resources that it takes to win and are surrounded by people with the same vision and mindset. I am looking forward to this next chapter and to be able to contribute to 23XI’s growth and journey to winning championships.”
Denike, who has recorded seven wins over the last two seasons with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series, will take the reins from Bootie Barker, who has served as Wallace's crew chief since the 29th race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Barker will remain with 23XI Racing in a different capacity as he'll join the team's competition leadership division in 2025.
Wallace, 31, who has scored both of his NASCAR Cup Series victories with Barker atop his pit box, admits he's sad a change will be made at the crew chief position, but he's also excited to see what Denike brings to the table.
“Bootie has meant a lot to me and the No. 23 team,” said Wallace. “We’ve been together for some special moments, and I’m glad he’s still going to be a part of what we’re building at 23XI. I’m excited to work with Charles and see what we can accomplish together.”
Barker, who has been with 23XI Racing since the team was founded heading into the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, is happy to remain with the the team and is willing to do whatever it takes to help the organization succeed in his new role next year.
“23XI has been good to me, and I hope I have been as good for 23XI,” said Barker. “Loyalty is important to me and I will continue to do all I can in my new role to help everyone here succeed. I was fortunate to be a part of 23XI’s inception, and I look forward to being a part of the team’s continued journey."
According to Dave Rogers, 23XI Racing's Director of Competition, Barker has played an integral role in the development of not only the No. 23 team, but in Wallace as a driver. The veteran crew chief's brain will continue to help guide the team from the Airspeed shop for years.
“Since joining 23XI, Bootie has provided Bubba and the No. 23 crew with the leadership and confidence they needed to grow into the team they are today,” said Rogers. “As we began to look ahead to next season, we decided that Bootie’s experience would best serve the organization in a different role based at Airspeed. His input will continue to be an asset to our teams. We’re excited to welcome Charles to the organization and look forward to getting started with him at the end of the season. He will be a terrific addition to the No. 23 team and 23XI as we continue to work to be better.”
Wallace, who is winless this season and missed out on the Playoffs this season, will look to end the 2024 campaign on a positive note in his final two races with Barker as his crew chief. While he has been shutout of victory lane, and missed the post-season, Wallace has already notched career-bests in top-five finishes (six) and top-10s (13) this season. He'll look to build on those numbers this weekend at Martinsville Speedway and at Phoenix Raceway next weekend.