Chase Briscoe Bumps Austin Hill for Talladega Cup Series Pole

Austin Hill was so close to scoring his first NASCAR Cup Series pole position on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway that he could taste it. Unfortunately, the final car to head onto the track in the final round of qualifying for Sunday's YellaWood 500 was Chase Briscoe, the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Briscoe, who was the fastest driver in the opening round of qualifying, was able to back that result up with the quickest lap time in the final round of the session, which allowed him to claim the pole position. Briscoe's fast lap time was a 51.466-second (186.065 mph) circuit around the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway.

Last season, Briscoe secured a series-best seven pole positions. The pole-winning run on Saturday marked his first pole in 34 tries this season.

"Yeah, it feels great. It's definitely been a while," Briscoe admitted. "I think last year, we had seven, and this year, we've just not been as good as qualifiers as we were last year for whatever reason. Yeah, just testament to these guys. This is definitely one of those team pole sessions. There's not a whole lot I can really do to benefit it, but I can certainly screw it up."

Hill slotted in with the runner-up starting spot as his lap clocked in 0.032 seconds off the time set by Briscoe. While he was disappointed to miss out on the pole, Hill was encouraged by the great qualifying effort.

"Congrats to the No. 19 [team]. We really wanted to get that pole, but it's nice to be on the front row, we're not starting in the back in 30th or something. All-in-all, solid effort," Hill said.

Now, Hill, who was tapped by Rchard Childress Racing to take over in the NASCAR Cup Series following the unexpected death of Kyle Busch in May, knows his car will drive better near the front of the field on Sunday than he's experienced in most of his Cup starts at superspeedways.

"Yeah, that was a great lap by everyone on this RCR/ECR United Rentals Chevrolet team. We needed this. You know, it gives us a lot of confidence going into the race tomorrow. I don't know how it's going to drive tomorrow, but it'll be fine," Hill explained. "It always is better when you're up front and you're in that cleaner air, it's going to drive better up front."

Connor Zilisch, who has suffered from a very rough rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, will start from the third position on Sunday, as he chases his first career victory, and he'll be joined in Row 2 by Shane van Gisbergen, his Trackhouse Racing teammate.

Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-10 fastest drivers in the qualifying session.

Chase contenders starting outside the top-10 include Daniel Suarez (13th), Joey Logano (16th), William Byron (17th), Chase Elliott (18th), Ryan Preece (19th), Bubba Wallace (25th), Carson Hocevar (26th), Ryan Blaney (27th), Austin Cindric (28th), and Tyler Reddick (33rd).

YellaWood 500 Starting Lineup

Pos Car Driver Lap time Speed 1 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 51.466 186.065 2 33 Austin Hill (i) 51.498 185.949 3 88 Connor Zilisch # 51.518 185.877 4 97 Shane van Gisbergen 51.565 185.707 5 17 Chris Buescher (C) 51.593 185.607 6 20 Christopher Bell (C) 51.609 185.549 7 48 Alex Bowman 51.621 185.506 8 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 51.678 185.301 9 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 51.734 185.101 10 5 Kyle Larson (C) 51.812 184.822 11 51 Cody Ware 51.802 184.858 12 3 Austin Dillon 51.805 184.847 13 7 Daniel Suarez (C) 51.821 184.790 14 35 Riley Herbst 51.825 184.776 15 1 Ross Chastain 51.841 184.719 16 22 Joey Logano (C) 51.848 184.694 17 24 William Byron (C) 51.851 184.683 18 9 Chase Elliott (C) 51.862 184.644 19 60 Ryan Preece (C) 51.862 184.644 20 41 Cole Custer 51.866 184.630 21 21 Josh Berry 51.898 184.516 22 6 Brad Keselowski 51.943 184.356 23 71 Michael McDowell 51.956 184.310 24 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 51.969 184.264 25 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 51.980 184.225 26 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 51.984 184.211 27 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 52.036 184.026 28 2 Austin Cindric (C) 52.036 184.026 29 43 Erik Jones 52.075 183.889 30 10 Ty Dillon 52.086 183.850 31 38 Zane Smith 52.112 183.758 32 42 John Hunter Nemechek 52.131 183.691 33 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 52.146 183.638 34 62 Casey Mears * 52.263 183.227 35 34 Todd Gilliland 52.264 183.224 36 78 Daniel Dye (i) * 52.325 183.010 37 16 AJ Allmendinger 52.456 182.553 38 44 Joey Gase (i) * 52.570 182.157 39 4 Noah Gragson 52.674 181.797 40 66 Gray Gaulding (i) * 52.875 181.106

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" entry