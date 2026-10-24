Chase Briscoe Bumps Austin Hill for Talladega Cup Series Pole
Austin Hill was so close to scoring his first NASCAR Cup Series pole position on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway that he could taste it. Unfortunately, the final car to head onto the track in the final round of qualifying for Sunday's YellaWood 500 was Chase Briscoe, the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Briscoe, who was the fastest driver in the opening round of qualifying, was able to back that result up with the quickest lap time in the final round of the session, which allowed him to claim the pole position. Briscoe's fast lap time was a 51.466-second (186.065 mph) circuit around the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway.
Last season, Briscoe secured a series-best seven pole positions. The pole-winning run on Saturday marked his first pole in 34 tries this season.
"Yeah, it feels great. It's definitely been a while," Briscoe admitted. "I think last year, we had seven, and this year, we've just not been as good as qualifiers as we were last year for whatever reason. Yeah, just testament to these guys. This is definitely one of those team pole sessions. There's not a whole lot I can really do to benefit it, but I can certainly screw it up."
Hill slotted in with the runner-up starting spot as his lap clocked in 0.032 seconds off the time set by Briscoe. While he was disappointed to miss out on the pole, Hill was encouraged by the great qualifying effort.
"Congrats to the No. 19 [team]. We really wanted to get that pole, but it's nice to be on the front row, we're not starting in the back in 30th or something. All-in-all, solid effort," Hill said.
Now, Hill, who was tapped by Rchard Childress Racing to take over in the NASCAR Cup Series following the unexpected death of Kyle Busch in May, knows his car will drive better near the front of the field on Sunday than he's experienced in most of his Cup starts at superspeedways.
"Yeah, that was a great lap by everyone on this RCR/ECR United Rentals Chevrolet team. We needed this. You know, it gives us a lot of confidence going into the race tomorrow. I don't know how it's going to drive tomorrow, but it'll be fine," Hill explained. "It always is better when you're up front and you're in that cleaner air, it's going to drive better up front."
Connor Zilisch, who has suffered from a very rough rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, will start from the third position on Sunday, as he chases his first career victory, and he'll be joined in Row 2 by Shane van Gisbergen, his Trackhouse Racing teammate.
Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-10 fastest drivers in the qualifying session.
Chase contenders starting outside the top-10 include Daniel Suarez (13th), Joey Logano (16th), William Byron (17th), Chase Elliott (18th), Ryan Preece (19th), Bubba Wallace (25th), Carson Hocevar (26th), Ryan Blaney (27th), Austin Cindric (28th), and Tyler Reddick (33rd).
YellaWood 500 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
51.466
186.065
2
33
Austin Hill (i)
51.498
185.949
3
88
Connor Zilisch #
51.518
185.877
4
97
Shane van Gisbergen
51.565
185.707
5
17
Chris Buescher (C)
51.593
185.607
6
20
Christopher Bell (C)
51.609
185.549
7
48
Alex Bowman
51.621
185.506
8
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
51.678
185.301
9
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
51.734
185.101
10
5
Kyle Larson (C)
51.812
184.822
11
51
Cody Ware
51.802
184.858
12
3
Austin Dillon
51.805
184.847
13
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
51.821
184.790
14
35
Riley Herbst
51.825
184.776
15
1
Ross Chastain
51.841
184.719
16
22
Joey Logano (C)
51.848
184.694
17
24
William Byron (C)
51.851
184.683
18
9
Chase Elliott (C)
51.862
184.644
19
60
Ryan Preece (C)
51.862
184.644
20
41
Cole Custer
51.866
184.630
21
21
Josh Berry
51.898
184.516
22
6
Brad Keselowski
51.943
184.356
23
71
Michael McDowell
51.956
184.310
24
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
51.969
184.264
25
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
51.980
184.225
26
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
51.984
184.211
27
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
52.036
184.026
28
2
Austin Cindric (C)
52.036
184.026
29
43
Erik Jones
52.075
183.889
30
10
Ty Dillon
52.086
183.850
31
38
Zane Smith
52.112
183.758
32
42
John Hunter Nemechek
52.131
183.691
33
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
52.146
183.638
34
62
Casey Mears *
52.263
183.227
35
34
Todd Gilliland
52.264
183.224
36
78
Daniel Dye (i) *
52.325
183.010
37
16
AJ Allmendinger
52.456
182.553
38
44
Joey Gase (i) *
52.570
182.157
39
4
Noah Gragson
52.674
181.797
40
66
Gray Gaulding (i) *
52.875
181.106
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie