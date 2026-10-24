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Chase Briscoe Bumps Austin Hill for Talladega Cup Series Pole

Chase Briscoe, a surging contender for the NASCAR Cup Series title, took the pole position for Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega over Austin Hill.
Toby Christie|
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Hill was so close to scoring his first NASCAR Cup Series pole position on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway that he could taste it. Unfortunately, the final car to head onto the track in the final round of qualifying for Sunday's YellaWood 500 was Chase Briscoe, the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Briscoe, who was the fastest driver in the opening round of qualifying, was able to back that result up with the quickest lap time in the final round of the session, which allowed him to claim the pole position. Briscoe's fast lap time was a 51.466-second (186.065 mph) circuit around the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway.

Last season, Briscoe secured a series-best seven pole positions. The pole-winning run on Saturday marked his first pole in 34 tries this season.

"Yeah, it feels great. It's definitely been a while," Briscoe admitted. "I think last year, we had seven, and this year, we've just not been as good as qualifiers as we were last year for whatever reason. Yeah, just testament to these guys. This is definitely one of those team pole sessions. There's not a whole lot I can really do to benefit it, but I can certainly screw it up."

Hill slotted in with the runner-up starting spot as his lap clocked in 0.032 seconds off the time set by Briscoe. While he was disappointed to miss out on the pole, Hill was encouraged by the great qualifying effort.

"Congrats to the No. 19 [team]. We really wanted to get that pole, but it's nice to be on the front row, we're not starting in the back in 30th or something. All-in-all, solid effort," Hill said.

Now, Hill, who was tapped by Rchard Childress Racing to take over in the NASCAR Cup Series following the unexpected death of Kyle Busch in May, knows his car will drive better near the front of the field on Sunday than he's experienced in most of his Cup starts at superspeedways.

"Yeah, that was a great lap by everyone on this RCR/ECR United Rentals Chevrolet team. We needed this. You know, it gives us a lot of confidence going into the race tomorrow. I don't know how it's going to drive tomorrow, but it'll be fine," Hill explained. "It always is better when you're up front and you're in that cleaner air, it's going to drive better up front."

Connor Zilisch, who has suffered from a very rough rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, will start from the third position on Sunday, as he chases his first career victory, and he'll be joined in Row 2 by Shane van Gisbergen, his Trackhouse Racing teammate.

Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-10 fastest drivers in the qualifying session.

Chase contenders starting outside the top-10 include Daniel Suarez (13th), Joey Logano (16th), William Byron (17th), Chase Elliott (18th), Ryan Preece (19th), Bubba Wallace (25th), Carson Hocevar (26th), Ryan Blaney (27th), Austin Cindric (28th), and Tyler Reddick (33rd).

YellaWood 500 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

51.466

186.065

2

33

Austin Hill (i)

51.498

185.949

3

88

Connor Zilisch #

51.518

185.877

4

97

Shane van Gisbergen

51.565

185.707

5

17

Chris Buescher (C)

51.593

185.607

6

20

Christopher Bell (C)

51.609

185.549

7

48

Alex Bowman

51.621

185.506

8

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

51.678

185.301

9

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

51.734

185.101

10

5

Kyle Larson (C)

51.812

184.822

11

51

Cody Ware

51.802

184.858

12

3

Austin Dillon

51.805

184.847

13

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

51.821

184.790

14

35

Riley Herbst

51.825

184.776

15

1

Ross Chastain

51.841

184.719

16

22

Joey Logano (C)

51.848

184.694

17

24

William Byron (C)

51.851

184.683

18

9

Chase Elliott (C)

51.862

184.644

19

60

Ryan Preece (C)

51.862

184.644

20

41

Cole Custer

51.866

184.630

21

21

Josh Berry

51.898

184.516

22

6

Brad Keselowski

51.943

184.356

23

71

Michael McDowell

51.956

184.310

24

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

51.969

184.264

25

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

51.980

184.225

26

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

51.984

184.211

27

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

52.036

184.026

28

2

Austin Cindric (C)

52.036

184.026

29

43

Erik Jones

52.075

183.889

30

10

Ty Dillon

52.086

183.850

31

38

Zane Smith

52.112

183.758

32

42

John Hunter Nemechek

52.131

183.691

33

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

52.146

183.638

34

62

Casey Mears *

52.263

183.227

35

34

Todd Gilliland

52.264

183.224

36

78

Daniel Dye (i) *

52.325

183.010

37

16

AJ Allmendinger

52.456

182.553

38

44

Joey Gase (i) *

52.570

182.157

39

4

Noah Gragson

52.674

181.797

40

66

Gray Gaulding (i) *

52.875

181.106

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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