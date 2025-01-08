Chase Briscoe: 'Currently No Plans' for Mahindra to Sponsor JGR No. 19 in 2025
After serving as the anchor partner for Chase Briscoe and Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 14 Ford Mustang the last three seasons, it appears Mahindra Tractors won’t be hopping aboard the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE.
On Wednesday, in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) for r/NASCAR on Reddit, Briscoe responded to one question about whether Mahindra would be following him to sponsor his entry at Joe Gibbs Racing.
“Currently no plans to have Mahindra on the car unfortunately,” Briscoe responded.
Mahindra Tractors joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2022 as the anchor partner for then-second-year driver Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Ford Mustang. Known in part for its hilarious television spots featuring Tony Stewart, the company stayed on for three years.
In just the fourth race on the organization’s flagship No. 14, Briscoe broke through with his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway. The company has scored seven top five and 13 top-10 finishes in 49 events as primary sponsor of Briscoe.
After putting together, a 15-race agreement in 2022, Mahindra slightly increased its presence on the No. 14 over the next two seasons, expanding to a 16-race schedule in 2023, and an 18-race schedule in 2024.
Shortly after the announcement that Stewart-Haas Racing would shut its doors at the end of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, Briscoe was signed to Joe Gibbs Racing, replacing the retiring Martin Truex, Jr. in the No. 19.
Bass Pro Shops, a multi-year partner of both Joe Gibbs Racing and Martin Truex, Jr. inked a deal to remain the majority primary sponsor of the entry in 2025, thus vastly eliminating the sponsorship options for Briscoe’s partners, like Mahindra Tractors.
At this time, it’s unclear whether Mahindra Tractors will choose to leave NASCAR altogether, or if the company will reevaluate and attempt to partner up with another organization in the NASCAR Cup Series.