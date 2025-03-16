Chase Briscoe Driving with Sprained Wrist After Phoenix Wreck
It's only the fifth week of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign and driver Chase Briscoe has already faced his fair share of adversity, both inside and outside of the cockpit.
The native of Mitchell, Indiana joined forces with Joe Gibbs Racing during the off-season -- replacing the semi-retired Martin Truex, Jr. in the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE -- and the start to the season has been anything but uneventful.
Briscoe started the new campaign with a pole in the DAYTONA 500, which he eventually parlayed into a top-five result in 'The Great American Race'. However, within a couple of days, his team had been slapped with an L2-level penalty for "modifying a single-source part".
While the season continued as normal for Briscoe and Joe Gibbs Racing, a lot of time over the next three weeks was spent on the team's appeal, which ultimately paid off with the National Motorsports Appeals Panel (NMAP) overturned the 100-point deduction.
But, just as all of that drama was put in the rearview mirror, Briscoe is facing ANOTHER challenge ahead of Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, as he competes in the first mile-and-a-half event of the year with a sprained wrist, after banging it up in an early-race accident last weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
The crash, which happened just before the one-third mark of the event, saw Briscoe in a four-wide situation, when contact with Justin Haley (the car to his inside) sent the driver into the side of Chase Briscoe, who was sandwiched between two drivers as they slammed the SAFER Barrier in Turn 2.
At Las Vegas on Saturday, Briscoe told members of the media that he smoked his wrist pretty good in that accident, and confirmed that it is sprained.
While the 30-year-old driver ultimately experimented with putting a splint on his wrist throughout the week, the decision was made to run Saturday's practice and qualifying session without it. However, Briscoe clarified that if it hurt following Saturday's on-track action, he would consider wrapping it for Sunday's 400-miler.
Briscoe will start Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the 24th position in his No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Spring Fishing Classic Toyota Camry XSE, as he looks to rebound from what has been a topsy-turvy start to the season.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver enters the weekend sitting inside the top-20 in NASCAR Cup Series point standings, just 14 points behind the NASCAR Playoffs cutline.
The Pennzoil 400 will take place Sunday, March 16 at 3:30 PM ET on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.