Chase Elliott Foundation's "DESI9N TO DRIVE" Program Back for 9th Year
Chase Elliott will once again carry a special paint scheme as part of the Chase Elliott Foundation's "DESI9N TO DRIVE" program, which will enter its ninth year benefiting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Children's continues to be grateful for the partnership with the foundation, the driver, and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team.
“We’re incredibly grateful to partner with the Chase Elliott Foundation for the ninth year of DESI9N TO DRIVE,” said Beth Buursema, Director of Corporate and Community Giving at Children’s. “This special collaboration gives our patients a chance to dream big, express themselves, and be part of something unforgettable. With one of the largest pediatric cancer and blood disorder programs in the country, we’re proud to see these designs bring hope to our families and help us continue our mission to make kids better today and healthier tomorrow.”
In the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, June 28, Elliott will pilot a car designed by 11-year-old Rhealynn Mills, who had her design selected among the dozens of patients at Children's, who submitted designs.
A few years ago, Mills suffered an injury in softball. After an initial doctor visit, Mills and her family went to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for a second opinion on her injury. In October 2022, Mills was diagnosed with Metastatic Osteosarcoma, a form bone cancer which spreads from the original location to other parts of the body.
After the diagnosis, Mills underwent amputation of her right leg, and after nineteen surgeries, she was fitted with a prosthetic leg. The 11-year-old has aspirations of continuing her softball activities soon, according to a press release. The story of Mills, and the other children, who compete in the "DESI9N TO DRIVE" program every year give Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, an immense level of inspiration.
“Every year, the DESI9N TO DRIVE program reminds me why I love what I do,” said Chase Elliott, a Dawsonville, Ga. native. “These kids pour their hearts into their artwork, and getting to meet them and see their creativity up close is incredibly inspiring. Partnering with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and NAPA at my home track always makes this one of the most meaningful weekends of the season.”
The car will have primary sponsorship from NAPA Auto Parts, a longtime partner of Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team. NAPA is extremely proud, as it is every year, to take part in the program.
“It’s a privilege to once again team up with Chase and his foundation to support the incredible work being done at Children’s,” said Emily Schneider, Senior Director of Marketing at NAPA. “We’re excited to unveil the inspiring designs on the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet and are proud to play a part in driving awareness and support through this year’s sweepstakes.”
The paint scheme designed by Mills depicts her dream of becoming a nurse someday, and she hopes to work with pediatric patients like herself, and she would love to contribute towards finding a cure for cancer.
Included in the design are gold childhood cancer ribbons, a stethoscope, heart monitors, and bandages. The car is also decorated with clouds filled with encouraging phrases such as "Cure Cancer" and "Helping Kids Like Me".
Additionally, Mills also designed the firesuit, gloves, helmet, and racing shoes that Elliott will wear during the race weekend at EchoPark Speedway.
Fans are encouraged to go to desi9ntodrive.org to learn more, and there is a sweepstakes available at the website, which will allow fans to enter a fundraiser for a chance to win part of Elliott's race-worn Atlanta uniform or a VIP meet-and-greet experience with Elliott. All donations will benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's, which opened with a new hospital campus last fall. The sweepstakes begins on June 11th and closes on July 9th.