Chase Elliott to Present Award at Thursday's ACM Awards
On Wednesday, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was officially revealed as a presenter for the upcoming American Country Music Awards Ceremony.
The 60th ACM Awards will take place in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 8, at 8:00 PM ET, and can be streamed exclusively on Prime Video.
In addition to the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, the ACM Awards announced a star-studded group of presenters including Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Clint Black, Crystal Gayle, Ernest, Gabby Barrett, Gretchen Wilson, Jordan Davis, Kelly Sutton & Amber Anderson, Lee Ann Womack, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Rita Wilson, Sara Evans, Sugarland, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Wynonna Judd.
Elliott, who drove a Prime-sponsored No. 9 Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway a couple of weeks ago, will head to Kansas Speedway, the site of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event, after presenting the award on Thursday night.
The Dawsonville, GA native, who owns wins in 19 NASCAR Cup Series points-paying events, won at Kansas Speedway in 2018. While Elliott doesn't have a win yet during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the sport's Most Popular Driver has been the model of consistency.
Through the opening 11 races of the season, Elliott has yet to finish a race outside of the top 20, and his solid average finish of 11.4 has him ranked fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings with 15 races remaining in the regular season.