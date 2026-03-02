Chase Pistone, Former NASCAR Competitor, Dies Aged 42

Chase Pistone, who competed in 10 NASCAR National Series events between 2005 and 2014 and was a prolific driver and team owner in the Legends Car divisions, has passed away at the age of 42. Pistone's brother, Nick Pistone confirmed the passing of his younger brother in a post on Facebook on Monday afternoon.

“Well my young brother and best friend is gone," Pistone said in the post. "I'm broken hearted and don't know if I'll ever get over this. I miss you Chase already and I hope you are you are in a better place. I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!"

In an interview with Legends Nation, Nick Pistone asked the outlet to promote the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which can be reached by dialing 988 on a phone or by texting that number.

Pistone made four starts in the series that is now known as the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. He finished 37th in his debut, driving for Braun Racing, in 2006 after his car suffered from overheating, and Pistone was forced to retire after 111 laps.

The driver would notch a career-best 14th-place finish at Iowa Speedway in 2014, driving the No. 31 Chevrolet for Turner Scott Motorsports.

Pistone also made six starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he had a best finish of ninth in the 2014 event at Gateway, while driving the No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado for NTS Motorsports.

Additionally, Pistone captured a top-10 finish in his lone ARCA Menards Series start, which came at Iowa Speedway in 2006, and he won a 2007 USAR Hooters Pro Cup Series event at Concord Speedway.

Pistone, a four-time Summer Shootout Champion in Legends Car competition, credited himself with more than 80 feature wins in Legends, Late Model, and USAR competition, according to his official website, which is no longer active.

Pistone was the grandson of "Tiger" Tom Pistone, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner.