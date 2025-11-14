Chevrolet Making Subtle Body-Style Changes for 2026

Chevrolet is set to continue with the Camaro ZL1 as the underlying base model of its NASCAR Cup Series vehicle in 2026, but, as widely expected, there will be some minor tweaks to the body ahead of the new season.

The manufacturer confirmed on Friday that Chevrolet-backed teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series will be using a body style that matches the brand-new 'Carbon Performance Package' accessories kit, which allows owners to optimize the performance capabilities of the sixth-generation Camaro ZL1 production car.

According to a press release from Chevrolet, the most prominent changes to the NASCAR Cup Series vehicle between 2025 and 2026 are threefold: a larger hood power dome, a revised front grille, and more pronounced rocker panels along the side of the racecar. All of these changes mirror the Carbon Performance Package's carbon-fiber hood insert and rockers, plus ZL1 1LE-spec front grille and splitter.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Carbon Performance Package. | Team Chevy

Of the three manufacturers in the NASCAR Cup Series, Chevrolet is the most commonly utilized, with the team roster for 2026 including Trackhouse Racing (3), Richard Childress Racing (2), Hendrick Motorsports (4), Spire Motorsports (3), Kaulig Racing (2), Haas Factory Team (1), and HYAK Motorsports (1), for a total of 16 full-time entries.

For the last 70 years, Chevrolet has had a presence in the NASCAR Cup Series, which has included 14 different nameplates, 881 victories at NASCAR's top-level, 34 championships, and 44 Manufacturer's Championship, including each of the last five, which has made the automaker the winningest in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

In 2025, Chevrolet went to Victory Lane a series-leading 15 times in the NASCAR Cup Series, between several drivers, including Shane Van Gisbergen (Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and Charlotte ROVAL), William Byron (DAYTONA 500, Iowa, Martinsville), Kyle Larson (Homestead, Bristol, Kansas), Chase Elliott (Atlanta, Kansas), Austin Dillon (Richmond), and Ross Chastain (Coca-Cola 600).

Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports ended up clinching the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway, for Chevrolet, as two of the 'Championship 4' drivers were represented by Hendrick Motorsports -- a Chevrolet partner organization.

The 2026 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Carbon Performance Package vehicle will debut in the pre-season exhibition event at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 1, 2026. The event will be broadcast live on FOX.

