Chevrolet Reunites with IROC as Presenting Sponsor for Revived Brand
The International Race of Champions (IROC) is an iconic racing series, which from 1973 to 2006 brought together some of the greatest drivers from a multitude of racing disciplines to compete in identical race cars to determine who was the best among the world's best.
In 2024, NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham and venture capitalist Rob Kauffman banded together to acquire the legendary branding, which had laid dormant since the series stopped hosting events at the conclusion of the 2006 season.
On Wednesday, IROC Holdings LLC and General Motors announced a brand-new partnership, which will see Chevrolet take over as the presenting sponsor of IROC.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chevrolet as our presenting sponsor for IROC,” said Ray Evernham, Co-Principal of IROC Holdings. “Chevrolet has not only played a key role in my own personal career, but they’ve been a vital part of IROC’s history, too. Rob [Kauffman, co-principal] and I have had a lot of fun bringing the IROC brand back to life, and to now have our friends at Chevrolet and General Motors involved makes it even more exciting.”
General Motors, and its Chevrolet brand, have each had a lengthy history with IROC. Chevrolet's Camaro was the race car of choice in the IROC Series from 1974 to 1989, while General Motors' Pontiac Firebird served as the race car in the IROC Series from 1996 to 2006.
Chevrolet is elated to be paired with the renewed IROC brand, and is as excited as fans to see legends of the sport back behind the wheel of the vintage IROC race cars.
“Chevrolet is proud of our long and rich history with IROC, which dates back more than half a century, and honored to be the presenting sponsor,” said Todd Christensen, Director of Chevrolet Motorsports Marketing. “We look forward to seeing the stars and cars back on track in a revitalized IROC.”
Since the IROC brand was acquired by Evernham and Kauffman, there have been a couple of reuinion events, the first of which took place at Lime Rock Park in August 2024. The latest iteration was a reunion/on-track competition at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. That event was the first IROC event with the Chevrolet presenting sponsorship.
From August 13-16, 27 authentic IROC race cars took part in the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion's IROC Unser Family Cup Class. A large portion of the vintage IROC race cars that were used were Chevrolet Camaros, which were run in IROC from 1974 to 1989. With a staggering selection of cars available, an equally stunning lineup of drivers arrived in California to compete including NASCAR Hall of Famers Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon, Kurt Busch, Bobby Labonte, as well as sports car legend Scott Pruett, and Danny Sullivan and Ken Schrader.
While nobody knows, aside from Evernham and Kauffman, what the future holds for IROC, Evernham feels that the partnership with Chevrolet, and the support from fans and drivers around the revival of the iconic brand has built a great runway for whatever IROC is to become.
“The excitement from fans and drivers around the revival of the IROC brand has been incredible, and Chevrolet’s commitment only reinforces that we’re building something truly special,” said Evernham.