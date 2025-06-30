Racing America Logo

Chicago Entry List Features First Non-Daytona 500 DNQ Since 2018

Joseph Srigley

Jun 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A general view of Chicago Street Race banners along the course before the Chicago Street Race. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A general view of Chicago Street Race banners along the course before the Chicago Street Race. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-Imagn Images

There are 41 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course — the series’ third trip to the iconic city.

Unlike the first two trips to Chicago, though, this year’s race has something unique about it: an entry list that exceeds NASCAR Cup Series field sizes, meaning one driver will be sent home prior to the green flag.

NASCAR has confirmed to Racing America On SI that no Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) has been requested (a request that would have had to be made 90 days prior to the event), therefore a driver will be sent packing.

Will Brown (Kaulig Racing), Austin Hill (Richard Childress Racing), Josh Bilicki (Garage 66), Corey Heim (23XI Racing), and Katherine Legge (Live Fast Motorsports) are among the five drivers that could potentially not race on Sunday.

Chase Elliott, the race-winner from last Sunday at EchoPark Speedway, will be returning to the series this weekend, piloting the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

13

Will Brown

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

33

Austin Hill

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

66

Josh Bilicki

Garage 66

Ford

67

Corey Heim

23XI Racing

Toyota

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Katherine Legge

Live Fast Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

