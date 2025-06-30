Chicago Entry List Features First Non-Daytona 500 DNQ Since 2018
There are 41 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course — the series’ third trip to the iconic city.
Unlike the first two trips to Chicago, though, this year’s race has something unique about it: an entry list that exceeds NASCAR Cup Series field sizes, meaning one driver will be sent home prior to the green flag.
NASCAR has confirmed to Racing America On SI that no Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) has been requested (a request that would have had to be made 90 days prior to the event), therefore a driver will be sent packing.
Will Brown (Kaulig Racing), Austin Hill (Richard Childress Racing), Josh Bilicki (Garage 66), Corey Heim (23XI Racing), and Katherine Legge (Live Fast Motorsports) are among the five drivers that could potentially not race on Sunday.
Chase Elliott, the race-winner from last Sunday at EchoPark Speedway, will be returning to the series this weekend, piloting the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
13
Will Brown
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
33
Austin Hill
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
66
Josh Bilicki
Garage 66
Ford
67
Corey Heim
23XI Racing
Toyota
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
78
Katherine Legge
Live Fast Motorsports
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet