Chili's Launches 'Ride the 'Dente' Campaign with Backing of Spire Motorsports
With the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign set to begin this week in Daytona International Speedway, Chili's Grill & Bar is getting to work, with the launch of its 'Ride the 'Dente' campaign.
The ad campaign is a significant part of its multi-race partnership extension with Spire Motorsports, which will see the restaurant promote its newly-rebranded Presidente Margarita via a country-themed music video, a 30-second ad spot on FOX, and sponsorship in the 2025 Daytona 500.
The Presidente Margarita -- now known as the 'Dente', has been a staple on the Chili's menu since 1994, and includes reposado tequila, brandy, orange liqueur, and a head-turning presentation, where Chili's team members walk through the restaurant, shaking the margarita loudly by hand, before pouring it into a handblown, blue-rimmed glass reserved only for the Presidente.
In the full-length country song and music video, featuring Ty Blackwood, a race-car-driver-turned country music star takes viewers on a wild ride from the racetrack to the larger-than-life celebration at Chili's. The music video is cut down into a 30-second ad spot, and will be shown during Sunday's Daytona 500 on FOX.
“Our partnership with Spire Motorsports started as a way to bring Chili’s to the track and connect with NASCAR fans over what we do best – serving up our famous Presidente Margaritas,” said George Felix, Chili’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This year, we’re cranking it up a notch. We wanted to take our relationship with NASCAR fans to the next level, and what better way than breaking into country music to tell the story of the ‘Dente? ‘Ride the ‘Dente’ will be the newest Chili’s earworm – and hopefully the new shorthand for grabbing a marg at Chili’s. And this is just the beginning of what we have planned this season.”
The new ad campaign is the beginning of a multi-race NASCAR Cup Series sponsorship for Spire Motorsports, which will begin with Justin Haley and the No. 7 Chevrolet ZL1 in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16.
“We are beyond grateful to have Chili’s on this journey with us again in 2025,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “We expect big things from Justin, Rodney, and that whole No. 7 group this year, but we learn something every day from everyone at Chili’s and love how they push the envelope with their activations and promotions. The car looks great, the firesuits stand out and every time we’ve sat down at the table with Chili’s, they always come up with something new and creative. It’s inspiring and it’s obviously working when you see the growth that they’ve experienced. There is so much that our organization can learn from Chili’s, and I ask our team to match that energy every day.”
The newly-designed Chili's paint scheme takes on a different theme this season, with western flourishes, a custom 'Ride the 'Dente' logo on the hood, and a show stopping firesuit - which includes a personalized Texas-sized belt buckle, faux denim jeans, and a western, button-down motif. Plus, the Chili's logos on the doors will hold the names of the 1,105 general managers at corporate-owned restaurants.
“I’m pumped to have Chili’s back on board the No. 7, especially in the Daytona 500,” said Haley. “It’s one of my favorite tracks and the Daytona 500 is a race I’ve been looking forward to since my return to Spire. We had a lot of fun last year and I’m excited to see what we get into this year. There’s no better way for fans to gear up for the Great American Race than to pour a couple of ‘Dentes and settle in for 500 miles of chaos at Daytona. We’ll do our best to put the No. 7 Chevy up front and Ride the ‘Dente all the way to Victory Lane.”
In addition to the 2025 Daytona 500, Chili's will have its 'Ride the 'Dente' program featured as the title sponsor of Saturday's ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, which will air live on FOX on Saturday, February 15.