Chris Lawson Returns to Front Row Motorsports to Crew Chief No. 34
After just a single season away, Chris Lawson is returning to Front Row Motorsports.
Lawson, who served as crew chief for Zane Smith when he captured the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship for Front Row Motorsports, will be reunited with Todd Gilliland to serve as crew chief of the No. 34 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The organization announced the news in a social media post on Thursday.
A native of Medway, Ohio, Lawson spent six seasons as a crew chief in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, first for DGR-Crosley (formerly David Gilliland Racing and now TRICON Garage) and then for Front Row Motorsports.
Lawson spent two seasons working with Todd Gilliland on the No. 38 Ford F-150, collecting one victory, 13 top-fives, and 24 top-10s. Then, when Gilliland went to the Cup Series, Lawson was paired with Zane Smith, with the pairing collecting five wins, 22 top-fives, and 27 top-10s.
The 39-year-old crew chief left Front Row Motorsports following the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series campaign, getting promoted to the NASCAR Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing. Lawson worked with both Justin Haley and Corey LaJoie, scoring a pair of top-10s.
In his first start as a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief in the Spring of 2023 at Talladega Superspeedway, Lawson and Gilliland combined to get a top-10 finish in the No. 36 Ford Mustang, a third part-time entry for the organization.
Working with Haley and Rick Ware Racing last season, Lawson was instrumental in helping the team collect a pair of ninth-place finishes at Darlington Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway.
Lawson and Gilliland will rebuild their relationship over the off-season, before tackling the NASCAR Clash at Bowman-Gray Stadium on February 2. Coverage of the event will be on FOX at 8:00 PM ET.