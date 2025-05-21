Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski Have New Spotters for Coca-Cola 600
A couple of NASCAR Cup Series stars will have new spotters for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
After a win in last weekend's NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Christopher Bell and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team will have a new pair of eyes in the sky. Matt Philpott will take over the spotter duties for Stevie Reeves beginning with this weekend's Coca-Cola 600.
Philpott has served as a spotter for various teams in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series this season including stints with Reaume Brothers Racing, Joey Gase Motorsports, and he served as the spotter for Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 56 TRICON Garage team in the season-opening Daytona 500.
Additionally, Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 RFK Racing team will have a new spotter atop the spotter's stand this weekend, as well as Keselowski's usual spotter, TJ Majors, will be recovering from a medical procedure.
On the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download, Majors revealed that he expects to be out for roughly a month following the upcoming procedure.
"I missed Darlington. I've got a little procedure coming up this week, and I'll be out for probably about a month," Majors explained.
The veteran spotter continued, "Hopefully, I'll be back for good after that and not have to worry about it anymore."
Majors did not go into detail in reference to what type of medical procedure he'll be undergoing. Todd Brewer will fill in for Majors this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.