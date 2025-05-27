Christopher Bell, JGR Land Partnership with COOFANDY Men's Wear
Men's Apparel company COOFANDY will celebrate its 10th anniversary year by signing on to be a one-race primary sponsorship partner of Christopher Bell and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
According to a Tuesday press release, COOFANDY will adorn Bell's No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff event at Martinsville Speedway on October 26. The look of the No. 20 Coofandy.com race car was revealed in a rendering first shown on the COOFANDY.com website.
Coach Joe Gibbs, the team owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, says that COOFANDY and the JGR team share quite a bit in common.
“We look forward to helping COOFANDY celebrate their 10-year anniversary and introducing their brand of clothing to our fans,” said Gibbs. “They have an outfit to help inspire confidence for any occasion, and our race team shares a lot in common with COOFANDY, as we both pursue excellence and have a passion for winning.”
The collaboration between the men's apparel company, the race team, and the race car driver will also spawn COOFANDY's "Dress the Win" campaign, which is built on the belief that every victory deserves the perfect outfit. Additionally, the 30-year-old Bell will serve as a global ambassador for the COOFANDY brand.
“I'm excited for our partnership with the COOFANDY brand,” said Bell. “Being confident is definitely an important part of being successful on the racetrack, and COOFANDY's Dress The Win campaign encourages confidence in men for every one of life's important moments.”
Bell, who hails from Oklahoma, won the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway a couple of weeks ago, and the driver scored three consecutive NASCAR Cup Series wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, and Phoenix Raceway earlier this season.
Overall, Bell, in just his sixth season in the NASCAR Cup Series, has already amassed 12 points-paying wins and has competed in the Championship 4 twice (2022 and 2023). Currently, Bell ranks third in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship standings with 13 races remaining until the Playoffs begin.