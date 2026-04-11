Christopher Bell Scores First NASCAR Truck Win Since 2017

Christian Eckes dominated Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway, but it was a NASCAR Cup Series regular, who eventually won the war.

Christopher Bell claimed his first Truck Series win since his 2017 championship-winning season, as he took the lead from Eckes, who led a race-high 132 laps, with 63 laps remaining. Bell never looked back as he held off Chandler Smith, who was looking for his second consecutive win in this event, for the win.

Gio Ruggiero would come home with a third-place finish, while Ross Chastain would finish fourth. Eckes would fade to a fifth-place result in what amounted to a frustrating and controversial final stage for the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver.

With 70 laps remaining, Corey Heim nudged past Eckes for the lead of the race. Heim, who was looking for his third consecutive NASCAR Truck Series win, which would have resulted in a $350,000 Triple Truck Challenge payout, didn't get to fully clear Eckes before his bid to win was over.

As Heim was going by, Eckes turned left from the high lane, seemingly in an effort to line up behind Heim going into Turns 1 and 2. However, Eckes misjudged the move, and made contact with the right rear quarterpanel of Heim's No. 1 TRICON Garage truck, which sent him crashing hard. Kaden Honeycutt, Heim's teammate and the series point leader was swept up in the crash as well.

Heim would go on to finish 30th, while Honeycutt would finish 31st.

With his runner-up finish, Smith regained the point lead, which he lost at Rockingham Speedway last weekend due to a post-race disqualification. After Friday night's race, he holds a one-point lead over Honeycutt, while Heim, not a full-timer, and Layne Riggs sit four points back in third and fourth.

Additionally, Smith took home a $50,000 payday for being the highest-finishing NASCAR Truck Series regular in the race.

Next up for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 1. That race will be televised on FS1, and coverage of the race is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET.

Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Race Results

1. 62-Christopher Bell

2. 38-Chandler Smith

3. 17-Gio Ruggiero

4. 45-Ross Chastain

5. 91-Christian Eckes

6. 98-Jake Garcia

7. 26-Dawson Sutton

8. 7-Kyle Busch

9. 77-Carson Hocevar

10. 12-Brenden Queen

11. 99-Ben Rhodes

12. 19-Daniel Hemric

13. 18-Tyler Ankrum

14. 5-Chase Briscoe

15. 16-Justin Haley

16. 52-Stewart Friesen

17. 44-Andres Perez de Lara

18. 71-Daniel Suarez

19. 14-Mini Tyrrell

20. 15-Tanner Gray

21. 25-Carson Ferguson

22. 34-Layne Riggs

23. 88-Ty Majeski

24. 76-Spencer Boyd

25. 81-Kris Wright

26. 4-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

27. 9-Grant Enfinger

28. 13-Cole Butcher

29. 10-Corey LaJoie

30. 1-Corey Heim

31. 11-Kaden Honeycutt

32. 2-Luke Baldwin

33. 56-Timmy Hill

34. 42-Tyler Reif

35. 33-Frankie Muniz

36. 22-Clayton Green