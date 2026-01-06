Chumba Casino Expands Relationship with 23XI Racing

Chumba Casino is expanding its relationship with NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing in 2026, after a successful first season of working together that netted the brand a victory in the prestigious Brickyard 400.

As North America's premier online Social Plus games company, Chumba will be returning to the racetrack several times throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, taking on an expanded role with Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE.

"After an exciting first season that included a historic win at the Brickyard, we’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Chumba Casino to include more races with Tyler, along with the brand’s ongoing engagement with Bubba,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “Last year we had a great reception from both Chumba Casino and NASCAR fans, and we look forward to another impactful year of growth and success on and off the track.”

Reddick, an eight-time race-winner at NASCAR's top-level, will be carrying the vibrant colors of Chumba Casino in both the pre-season exhibition event at Bowman-Gray Stadium (February 1) and the season-opening DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway (February 15). Additional events will follow.

In 2025, Chumba appeared on the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE on three occasions throughout the 36-race campaign (Sonoma, Richmond, and Martinsville), where the Corning, California-native collected a best finish of sixth-place.

Bubba Wallace, the defending winner of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will also have a presence with Chumba Casino for the upcoming season, once again carrying the brand at the iconic 2.5-mile speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, amongst other events. Last season, Wallace carried the eye-catching paint scheme on four occasions, earning a pair of top-six finishes.

“Our partnership with 23XI Racing had an incredible first year, highlighted by a historic Brickyard 400 win, and we’re excited to build on that momentum in 2026,” said Ben Whitford, Chief Marketing Officer at VGW, Chumba Casino’s parent company. “Expanding our presence with Tyler and continuing our support of Bubba allows us to connect with NASCAR fans in bigger and more engaging ways, from on-track moments to unforgettable fan experiences and giveaways. We’re proud to be part of 23XI’s journey and look forward to another exciting season together.”

In addition to supporting Reddick and Wallace throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, Chumba Casino will also be interacting with fans with exciting giveaways and will highlight the race team in new Casino games throughout the season. The partnership will also continue to reach new and diverse audiences through

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign will begin at Bowman-Gray Stadium on February 1 with The Clash. Coverage will be on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 at 8:00PM ET.

