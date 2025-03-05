Cincinnati Expands partnership with HMS, Serving as Primary for Byron
Cincinnati Inc., which has served as a partner of Hendrick Motorsports since the 2019 season, when the company reached a 10-year agreement with the iconic NASCAR Cup Series team, will expand its presence with HMS during the 2025 season.
According to a Wednesday press release, Cincinnati will serve as a two-race primary sponsorship partner for William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team in two events this season, and next season. As far as 2025 goes, the Cincinnati colors will hit the track for the first time at Kansas Speedway on September 28, and will return at Martinsville Speedway on October 26.
“As a proud company with a long history of domestic manufacturing, we’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, the winningest team in an iconic American sport,” said Alan Oak, president and CEO of Cincinnati Inc. “The relationship allows us to showcase our products in an incredibly competitive, high-stakes environment. By aligning with William and the No. 24 team, we’re able to further promote the Cincinnati brand and provide our customers with new opportunities to see the results we’re capable of producing firsthand.”
This expansion of the relationship between Cincinnati and Hendrick Motorsports will mark the first primary sponsorship for the brand since the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Alex Bowman took the Cincinnati brand to victory lane as the primary sponsor of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway during the 2020 season.
“Cincinnati’s technology plays a key role in building the race cars we take to the track each week,” Byron said. “They’re such an important technical partner for Hendrick Motorsports, and it’s cool to see that commitment grow into a primary sponsorship. Knowing how Cincinnati contributes to our success, it’s especially exciting to have them on board with the 24 team.”
As the sponsor is now paired with Daytona 500 champion Byron, who has competed in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in each of the last two seasons, there is hope that the brand's logo will once again reach victory lane.
“With Cincinnati, we share a commitment to precision, quality and innovation,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “The world-class equipment they provide plays an essential role in our performance and success, so they’re truly a key member of our team. In addition, Cincinnati manufactures everything right here in the USA, which is a point of pride for all of our people. We look forward to seeing them represented on the No. 24 Chevrolet and continuing to grow this tremendous partnership.”
In addition to becoming the youngest-ever two-time winner of the Daytona 500, the 27-year-old Byron has become one of the best drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series over the last few seasons. Byron, who sports 14 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks, has achieved 10 of them since the start of the 2023 season.