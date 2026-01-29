Clash at Bowman Gray Still On For Sunday; Saturday Activity Postponed

NASCAR has officially called off any on-track activity at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday, January 31, out of an abundance of caution due to expected winter weather in Winston-Salem, according to a press release from the sanctioning body.

The Cook Out Madhouse Classic, featuring the NASCAR Weekly Series' Modified and Sportsman divisions will be postponed, and a makeup date will be announced for those events in the future.

As of now, the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, the annual preseason NASCAR Cup Series exhibition event, is still on schedule for Sunday, February 1. However, NASCAR will continue to work closely with the City of Winston-Salem to monitor the expected winter weather, which is slated to arrive on Saturday.

NASCAR says The Clash Preview at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Event Center is still scheduled for Friday, January 30 from 10 AM ET to 2 PM ET, which signals the official start of the Cook Out Clash race weekend. This event will offer fans access to NASCAR Cup Series cars, drivers, and live entertainment prior to cars getting on track on Sunday.

According to the update from NASCAR, practice and qualifying for the Cook Out Clash will go from 2 to 4 PM ET on Sunday, February 1. Those sessions will be televised on FS2. The Clash Last Chance Qualifier Race is scheduled for 6 PM ET on FOX, and the Cook Out Clash remains scheduled for 8 PM ET.

NASCAR has created a special page on The Clash's official website, which will provide weather updates for fans looking to attend the weekend's events, as well as options for ticket holders if the event is ultimately canceled due to weather.

The Cook Out Clash, which was held annually at Daytona International Speedway from its inception in 1979 through 2021, was moved to the LA Memorial Coliseum for a three-year stint from 2022 to 2024.

After the three-year run at the Coliseum, NASCAR moved the annual preseason exhibition event to the legendary Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025. The first NASCAR Cup Series event at Bowman Gray Stadium since 1971 was won by Chase Elliott.

