CMS Taking Donations for NASCAR-Wide Initiative Aiding Hurricane Helene Relief
In conjunction with the entire NASCAR industry and Concord-area race teams, Charlotte Motor Speedway will be taking donations to assist those negatively impacted by the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.
The racetrack will be taking collections from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 2, with donations to be dropped off in the Silver Parking Lot directly across from Charlotte Motor Speedway’s main entrance, at 6558 Bruton Smith Boulevard in Concord, North Carolina.
Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) officials are working closely with the North Carolina Emergency Management, Wilkes County EMS and Samaritan’s Purse to distribute the donated items throughout the North Carolina mountains where needed.
Any donations received during Wednesday's 12-hour drop-off period will be transported to North Wilkesboro Speedway, where the proper authorities will continue their work in distributing the supplies to the areas impacted by the hurricane.
In addition, North Wilkesboro Speedway, located at 381 Speedway Lane in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, will be accepting daily on-site donations from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM through Sunday, October 6.
On top of non-perishable food items, diapers, and bottled water, North Wilkesboro Speedway is a collection site for cleaning supplies, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, mops, buckets, gloves, batteries, portable chargers, hygiene items, and baby formula.
The historic 0.625-mile short track was originally scheduled to host a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event on Saturday, October 5, but, to ensure that all local emergency resources remained dedicated to clean-up and recovery efforts, officials from NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports ultimately decided to postpone the event.
To make a financial donation or volunteer to assist with efforts in the mountains, interested parties can visit the Samaritan’s Purse website.
Across the NASCAR Cup Series, several organizations have already been taking collections to aid those impacted by Hurricane Helene, including Kaulig Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and 23XI Racing. Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, has also pledged $500,000 in donations to two organizations – the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and Second Harvest of Metrolina.