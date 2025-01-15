Cody Ware Named Full-Time Driver of Rick Ware Racing's No. 51
Cody Ware, the 29-year-old son of Rick Ware, will contest the full 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and will pilot his family's Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this season. Rick Ware Racing officially announced the plans on Wednesday afternoon.
The native of Greensboro, North Carolina has never contested a full 36-race schedule, but did complete 35 races during the 2022 season. Ware says he is humbled by being moved to the full-time role with the Rick Ware Racing team, and he intends to make the most of it.
“The NASCAR Cup Series is where every driver wants to be and I’m grateful to be back full-time,” Ware said. “I’ve improved as a driver and RWR has improved as a team, and this is, by far, the best opportunity I’ve had in NASCAR. I aim to make the most of it and earn the respect of my competitors.”
Ware, who served a suspension following the seventh race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, returned to the driver's seat for a nine-race stint at Rick Ware Racing in 2024. Over those nine races, Ware recorded his career-best finish, a fourth-place result at Daytona International Speedway in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
The solid results shown by Ware in that nine race opportunity led to Rick Ware Racing elevating the driver to full-time status in 2025.
“Cody made a lot out of the nine races he ran for us last year and proved that he was deserving of a fulltime opportunity,” said team owner Rick Ware. “Running a part-time schedule isn’t easy because it’s hard to develop consistency when you’re out of the car for weeks on end. But Cody made it work and he and crew chief Billy Plourde developed a good rapport. It made sense to see what could come of their collective efforts when they’re working alongside one another week in and week out. A full season together provides the best chance for everyone to succeed.”
Ware will be paired with crew chief Billy Plourde, who returns to the Rick Ware Racing team for the 2025 season. Ware will get his full-time campaign kicked off in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the annual exhibition event, on February 2.