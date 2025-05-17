Colton Herta Okay After Scary Flip in Indy 500 Qualifying
Colton Herta is okay, and that's the only good news for the 25-year-old driver and his Andretti Global NTT IndyCar Series team. On Saturday, Herta suffered a wicked flip during an Indianapolis 500 qualifying attempt.
On the exit of Turn 1 on the opening lap of his qualifying attempt, Herta lost control of his No. 26 machine. The driver would spin, and as he collided hard with the outside wall, and instantly, his car lifted up off of the ground and went airborne.
Herta would skid helplessly as his car was flipped upside down, and his No. 26 Andretti Global Honda would pound the outside wall in Turn 2 before finally coming to a rest. The front nosecone and driver's cockpit slammed into the outside wall in the scary secondary impact.
IndyCar On FOX released cockpit camera footage of Herta's massive crash. Here is how the crash looked from Herta's seat:
After being evaluated and released from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Care Center, Herta confirmed that he was uninjured after the wicked crash, but that the crash came at the absolute worst time, and his team will have to now thrash to prepare his backup car.
"Yeah, I'm fine. Luckily, nowadays, these crashes look a lot scarier than they feel," Herta explained. "Not to say that one felt good, but I think the team is going to be hard right now trying to get the backup car ready. Yeah, it's going to be probably impossible to get out today. We'll have to see what we can do, but just a terrible day for this to happen."
Herta was frustrated by the crash, which was caused by a loose condition in Turn 1 on the opening lap of his qualifying run, because he and his team were pleased with their car after Saturday morning's practice session.
"And it was kind of no real signs leading to it. We were super happy with the car this morning, and go out and just loose. Couldn't even get Lap 1 done," Herta said. "So, it sucks, but I'm good, and we'll keep going."
Marcus Armstrong suffered a big crash in Indianapolis 500 practice earlier in the day, a crash where he had to be taken away on a gurney.
Armstrong was evaluated and released from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway care center, but has yet to be medically cleared to compete in the 109th Indianapolis 500.