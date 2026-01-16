Connor Mosack Secures 12-Race Truck Schedule in Spire No. 7

Connor Mosack has rejoined Spire Motorsports ahead of the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign, picking up a 12-race deal to drive the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mosack will get behind the wheel of the Spire Motorsports entry for a mix of intermediate racetracks, road courses, and short tracks in 2026, beginning with the inaugural Truck Series event on the Streets of St. Petersburg (February 28).

Mosack will also pilot the Spire Motorsports entry at Darlington (March 20), Watkins Glen (May 8), Michigan (June 6), Naval Base Coronado (June 19), Lime Rock Park (July 11), Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 24), New Hampshire (August 22), Bristol (September 17), Charlotte's ROVAL (October 9), Phoenix (October 16), and the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway (November 6).

Friends of Jaclyn Foundation (FOJ Foundation) will ride along with Mosack this season at Spire Motorsports, displaying the vibrant colors of its branding on-board the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST for just under half the season.

“I’m eager to return to Spire Motorsports in 2026,” said Mosack.” I enjoyed my time with the team two years ago, and I’m looking forward to working with Brian (Pattie) and the No. 7 team again. Representing Friends of Jaclyn Foundation is a responsibility that’s important to me. I was introduced to the founder, Denis Murphy, several years ago, and was really moved by his story and mission. I’ve been a part of the Adopt-A-Child program in the past and worked with two young boys, both who were battling pediatric cancer, and their families. To witness those challenges, firsthand, was very impactful. Raising awareness for what FOJ is doing is important to me.”

The 26-year-old driver has recorded 36 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series throughout his career, which began in 2022, collecting a total of eight top-10 finishes, and a career-best third at Homestead-Miami Speedway (with Spire Motorsports) in 2023.

Mosack has spent time with several organizations throughout his tenure in NASCAR's National Series, including Sam Hunt Racing, SS-GreenLight Racing, JR Motorsports, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Niece Motorsports, and Bret Holmes Racing.

“What makes Connor Mosack and Spire Motorsports special is their commitment goes far beyond visibility,” said Denis Murphy, Founder and President of The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation. “By putting Friends of Jaclyn on Connor’s truck, suit, and helmet, they helped turn racing into a source of love, connection, and belonging for children battling pediatric cancer and disease. Connor leads with authenticity and heart, and Spire has created the space for him to do it. That kind of leadership has changed many children’s lives, battling the beast.”

The first race of the year for Mosack will be on the Streets of St. Petersburg on February 28. Coverage of the event will be on FOX at Noon ET.

