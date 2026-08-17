Connor Zilisch Officially Moving To Hendrick Motorsports In 2028

Connor Zilisch will depart Trackhouse Racing at the end of the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season and will enter a multi-year contract with Hendrick Motorsports to serve as the full-time driver of the team's No. 48 Ally Chevrolet, the team confirmed on Monday.

The move will pair Zilisch, who is seen as a generational developmental prospect, with the 15-time NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning team.

In addition to his driving talent, Zilisch has 13 wins in 45 career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, Hendrick Motorsports loves the 20-year-old driver's maturity.

“Connor is a truly gifted young racer,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a press release. “His talent behind the wheel is exceptional, but I’m even more impressed by the person he is. When someone with that kind of ability and character becomes available, you do everything you can to bring them into your organization. We have tremendous confidence in Connor, and we believe he’s the right driver to build on the legacy of the No. 48 Ally team for many years to come.”

For Zilisch, who is still coming into his own in the NASCAR Cup Series, getting the chance to drive for Hendrick Motorsports is a pinch-me type of moment.

“This is one of those moments you dream about as a kid,” Zilisch said. “Hendrick Motorsports has always represented the standard in our sport, and being entrusted to help continue that legacy means everything to me. The chance to drive a Chevrolet for Mr. Hendrick, carry the colors of an incredible partner like Ally, and compete alongside some of the best drivers and people in racing is what you work so hard for. I’m grateful for the confidence they’ve shown in me, and it’s my job to prove they made the right decision.”

Zilisch will take over the reins of the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet after Alex Bowman calls it a career at the conclusion of the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ally, which has served as the primary sponsor of the No. 48 Chevrolet since Jimmie Johnson was closing out his full-time NASCAR Cup Series career with Hendrick Motorsports, will remain the primary sponsorship partner of the car. Ally is thrilled to continue building its brand alongside the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade investing in the No. 48’s storied legacy alongside Hendrick Motorsports, and handing the wheel to a driver of Connor’s caliber is such an incredible way to begin another historic chapter,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally. “Connor is an unbelievable talent with the motivation to match, and he understands what it means to represent a brand and a fanbase that care deeply about this car. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the Ally Racing family and cannot wait to do great things together on and off the track.”

Justin Marks, the owner of Trackhouse Racing, called the loss of Zilisch "a bittersweet moment" for his team in a statement shared following the news.

"It's a bittersweet moment for Trackhouse, but I am truly happy for Connor to get an opportunity that many drivers only dream of. While our goal was always to have him in our cars for the long term, I'm still excited for the opportunity we have with him now and in 2027," Marks said.

Marks continued, "At Trackhouse, our mandate remains to work hard, accomplish big things with Connor while we have him, and position this 88 Chevy team to move into the 2028 NASCAR Cup season ready for a new, inspiring, and talented driver that will author the next chapter in this amazing book we are writing. But not yet."

Zilisch finished runner-up in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship fight in 2025, a season in which he claimed 10 victories, 20 top-five finishes, 23 top-10s, and eight poles in just 32 starts.

Through 24 races in his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season, driving the No. 88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, Zilisch has struggled. He ranks 34th in the championship standings, and has just one top-10 finish to this point in the season.

However, in recent weeks, Zilisch has started to turn a corner on the track.

He started eighth and finished 11th at Iowa Speedway a couple of weeks ago, and last weekend he started 11th en route to a 25th-place result at Richmond Raceway.