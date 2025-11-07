Corey Day Called Up to Full-Time O'Reilly Slate in Hendrick No. 17

Hendrick Motorsports is calling upon development driver Corey Day to compete on a full-time basis in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026, driving the team’s No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet.

The native of Clovis, California, signed a development contract with Hendrick Motorsports, the winningest organization in NASCAR Cup Series history, last December, and after running significant part-time schedules in both the NASCAR Xfinity (O’Reilly Auto Parts) Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025, has impressed enough to get a full-season run.

“The opportunity to race full time for Mr. Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports is something I’ve been working toward and feel I’m ready for,” Day said. “I’ve learned so much from everyone here this past year, and I’m grateful for the chance to represent HendrickCars.com every week in 2026. Adam and the No. 17 team have shown the ability to win races, and I can’t wait to build on that foundation and compete for a championship.”

Adam Wall will continue in his position as crew chief of the No. 17 Chevrolet in 2026, after joining Hendrick Motorsports at the start of 2025 from JR Motorsports. Wall served as the shot-caller of the HendrickCars.com-sponsored entry in the 21 events that it contested last season, between several drivers of varying experience levels, including Day.

In 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts behind the wheel of the blue and white No. 17, Day collected a single top-five result – finishing an impressive fourth-place in the October event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Day also earned another top-10 finish at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was also a place where Day found some success throughout the year, with a runner-up finish at Indianapolis Raceway Park, and another top-five at Nashville Superspeedway.

“Corey impressed us with how quickly he adapted this year,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “He’ll go into 2026 with less pavement experience than anyone in the field, but you’d never know it by watching him drive. The instincts and raw talent are off the charts, and he’s going to keep getting better with more seat time. Corey has a tremendous future, and we’re proud to have him represent HendrickCars.com.”

The 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign will mark the first time since 2007 that Hendrick Motorsports has fielded a full-time entry in NASCAR’s second-tier series. The organization has a total of 27 victories in the series in 380 total starts.

