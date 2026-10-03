Corey Day Nabs O'Reilly Pole at Las Vegas Over Sheldon Creed

The starting lineup is set for Saturday night's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After 35 of the 36 cars in the field took to the track during qualifying (William Sawalich was unable to take a lap), it was Corey Day who came out on top.

The driver of the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet turned a lap time of 29.858 seconds, which equates to a 180.856 mph average around the 1.5-mile speedway in Sin City. For Day, this marks his second career pole in NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series competition, and the qualifying effort comes in his 39th career start.

Day's fast lap was able to narrowly defeat Sheldon Creed, the series point leader who announced earlier in the day that he will move to Sam Hunt Racing in 2027. Creed, the final car to take a lap around the track in the session, clocked in just 0.019 seconds off the time set by Day.

Creed, who won at Bristol Motor Speedway a couple of weeks ago, has won two of the three races in the O'Reilly Series Chase, which has led to him vaulting to the top of the standings with six races remaining. Creed holds an 11-point advantage over Justin Allgaier heading into this weekend's race.

It was a strong qualifying session, overall for Chase contenders, as nine of the top-10 starters on Saturday night will be drivers competing for the championship.

Brandon Jones, who was second-fastest in Saturday's practice session, was third-fastest in qualifying.

Brent Crews, in fourth, was the lone non-Chase driver inside the top-10 of the qualifying results. Although, Crews is still battling for the owner's championship with the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Taylor Gray, Rajah Caruth, Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil, and Jesse Love rounded out the top-10 drivers in qualifying.

Chase contenders starting outside of the top-10 include Austin Hill (12th), Parker Retzlaff (17th), and Sammy Smith (23rd).

Official Starting Lineup: Focused Health 302

Pos Car Driver Lap Time Speed 1 17 Corey Day (C) 29.858 180.856 2 00 Sheldon Creed (C) 29.877 180.741 3 20 Brandon Jones (C) 29.918 180.493 4 19 Brent Crews # 29.934 180.397 5 54 Taylor Gray (C) 29.986 180.084 6 88 Rajah Caruth (C) 30.021 179.874 7 7 Justin Allgaier (C) 30.044 179.736 8 41 Sam Mayer (C) 30.045 179.730 9 1 Carson Kvapil (C) 30.333 178.024 10 2 Jesse Love (C) 30.386 177.713 11 24 Harrison Burton 30.426 177.480 12 21 Austin Hill (C) 30.429 177.462 13 48 Patrick Staropoli # 30.530 176.875 14 27 Jeb Burton 30.535 176.846 15 32 Andrew Patterson 30.620 176.355 16 44 Brennan Poole 30.621 176.350 17 99 Parker Retzlaff (C) 30.628 176.309 18 96 Anthony Alfredo 30.654 176.160 19 28 Kyle Sieg 30.665 176.097 20 39 Ryan Sieg 30.732 175.713 21 51 Jeremy Clements 30.740 175.667 22 26 Dean Thompson 30.845 175.069 23 8 Sammy Smith (C) 30.847 175.058 24 31 Blaine Perkins 30.848 175.052 25 42 Matt DiBenedetto 30.911 174.695 26 87 Lee Pulliam 31.017 174.098 27 91 Mason Maggio 31.158 173.310 28 92 Josh Williams 31.491 171.478 29 02 Ryan Ellis 31.536 171.233 30 45 Lavar Scott # 31.617 170.794 31 0 Garrett Smithley 31.658 170.573 32 53 Blake Lothian 31.721 170.234 33 55 Joey Gase 31.946 169.035 34 07 Josh Bilicki 32.125 168.093 35 47 Dawson Cram 32.619 165.548 36 18 William Sawalich 0.000 0.000

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender