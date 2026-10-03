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Corey Day Nabs O'Reilly Pole at Las Vegas Over Sheldon Creed

Corey Day put his No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet on the pole position for Saturday's Focused Health 250 at Las Vegas.
Toby Christie|
Corey Day rocketed to the pole position for Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas.
Corey Day rocketed to the pole position for Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas. | Aaron Giffin | Racing America On SI

The starting lineup is set for Saturday night's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After 35 of the 36 cars in the field took to the track during qualifying (William Sawalich was unable to take a lap), it was Corey Day who came out on top.

The driver of the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet turned a lap time of 29.858 seconds, which equates to a 180.856 mph average around the 1.5-mile speedway in Sin City. For Day, this marks his second career pole in NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series competition, and the qualifying effort comes in his 39th career start.

Day's fast lap was able to narrowly defeat Sheldon Creed, the series point leader who announced earlier in the day that he will move to Sam Hunt Racing in 2027. Creed, the final car to take a lap around the track in the session, clocked in just 0.019 seconds off the time set by Day.

Creed, who won at Bristol Motor Speedway a couple of weeks ago, has won two of the three races in the O'Reilly Series Chase, which has led to him vaulting to the top of the standings with six races remaining. Creed holds an 11-point advantage over Justin Allgaier heading into this weekend's race.

It was a strong qualifying session, overall for Chase contenders, as nine of the top-10 starters on Saturday night will be drivers competing for the championship.

Brandon Jones, who was second-fastest in Saturday's practice session, was third-fastest in qualifying.

Brent Crews, in fourth, was the lone non-Chase driver inside the top-10 of the qualifying results. Although, Crews is still battling for the owner's championship with the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Taylor Gray, Rajah Caruth, Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil, and Jesse Love rounded out the top-10 drivers in qualifying.

Chase contenders starting outside of the top-10 include Austin Hill (12th), Parker Retzlaff (17th), and Sammy Smith (23rd).

Official Starting Lineup: Focused Health 302

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap Time

Speed

1

17

Corey Day (C)

29.858

180.856

2

00

Sheldon Creed (C)

29.877

180.741

3

20

Brandon Jones (C)

29.918

180.493

4

19

Brent Crews #

29.934

180.397

5

54

Taylor Gray (C)

29.986

180.084

6

88

Rajah Caruth (C)

30.021

179.874

7

7

Justin Allgaier (C)

30.044

179.736

8

41

Sam Mayer (C)

30.045

179.730

9

1

Carson Kvapil (C)

30.333

178.024

10

2

Jesse Love (C)

30.386

177.713

11

24

Harrison Burton

30.426

177.480

12

21

Austin Hill (C)

30.429

177.462

13

48

Patrick Staropoli #

30.530

176.875

14

27

Jeb Burton

30.535

176.846

15

32

Andrew Patterson

30.620

176.355

16

44

Brennan Poole

30.621

176.350

17

99

Parker Retzlaff (C)

30.628

176.309

18

96

Anthony Alfredo

30.654

176.160

19

28

Kyle Sieg

30.665

176.097

20

39

Ryan Sieg

30.732

175.713

21

51

Jeremy Clements

30.740

175.667

22

26

Dean Thompson

30.845

175.069

23

8

Sammy Smith (C)

30.847

175.058

24

31

Blaine Perkins

30.848

175.052

25

42

Matt DiBenedetto

30.911

174.695

26

87

Lee Pulliam

31.017

174.098

27

91

Mason Maggio

31.158

173.310

28

92

Josh Williams

31.491

171.478

29

02

Ryan Ellis

31.536

171.233

30

45

Lavar Scott #

31.617

170.794

31

0

Garrett Smithley

31.658

170.573

32

53

Blake Lothian

31.721

170.234

33

55

Joey Gase

31.946

169.035

34

07

Josh Bilicki

32.125

168.093

35

47

Dawson Cram

32.619

165.548

36

18

William Sawalich

0.000

0.000

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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