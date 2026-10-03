Corey Day Nabs O'Reilly Pole at Las Vegas Over Sheldon Creed
The starting lineup is set for Saturday night's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After 35 of the 36 cars in the field took to the track during qualifying (William Sawalich was unable to take a lap), it was Corey Day who came out on top.
The driver of the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet turned a lap time of 29.858 seconds, which equates to a 180.856 mph average around the 1.5-mile speedway in Sin City. For Day, this marks his second career pole in NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series competition, and the qualifying effort comes in his 39th career start.
Day's fast lap was able to narrowly defeat Sheldon Creed, the series point leader who announced earlier in the day that he will move to Sam Hunt Racing in 2027. Creed, the final car to take a lap around the track in the session, clocked in just 0.019 seconds off the time set by Day.
Creed, who won at Bristol Motor Speedway a couple of weeks ago, has won two of the three races in the O'Reilly Series Chase, which has led to him vaulting to the top of the standings with six races remaining. Creed holds an 11-point advantage over Justin Allgaier heading into this weekend's race.
It was a strong qualifying session, overall for Chase contenders, as nine of the top-10 starters on Saturday night will be drivers competing for the championship.
Brandon Jones, who was second-fastest in Saturday's practice session, was third-fastest in qualifying.
Brent Crews, in fourth, was the lone non-Chase driver inside the top-10 of the qualifying results. Although, Crews is still battling for the owner's championship with the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Taylor Gray, Rajah Caruth, Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil, and Jesse Love rounded out the top-10 drivers in qualifying.
Chase contenders starting outside of the top-10 include Austin Hill (12th), Parker Retzlaff (17th), and Sammy Smith (23rd).
Official Starting Lineup: Focused Health 302
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap Time
Speed
1
17
Corey Day (C)
29.858
180.856
2
00
Sheldon Creed (C)
29.877
180.741
3
20
Brandon Jones (C)
29.918
180.493
4
19
Brent Crews #
29.934
180.397
5
54
Taylor Gray (C)
29.986
180.084
6
88
Rajah Caruth (C)
30.021
179.874
7
7
Justin Allgaier (C)
30.044
179.736
8
41
Sam Mayer (C)
30.045
179.730
9
1
Carson Kvapil (C)
30.333
178.024
10
2
Jesse Love (C)
30.386
177.713
11
24
Harrison Burton
30.426
177.480
12
21
Austin Hill (C)
30.429
177.462
13
48
Patrick Staropoli #
30.530
176.875
14
27
Jeb Burton
30.535
176.846
15
32
Andrew Patterson
30.620
176.355
16
44
Brennan Poole
30.621
176.350
17
99
Parker Retzlaff (C)
30.628
176.309
18
96
Anthony Alfredo
30.654
176.160
19
28
Kyle Sieg
30.665
176.097
20
39
Ryan Sieg
30.732
175.713
21
51
Jeremy Clements
30.740
175.667
22
26
Dean Thompson
30.845
175.069
23
8
Sammy Smith (C)
30.847
175.058
24
31
Blaine Perkins
30.848
175.052
25
42
Matt DiBenedetto
30.911
174.695
26
87
Lee Pulliam
31.017
174.098
27
91
Mason Maggio
31.158
173.310
28
92
Josh Williams
31.491
171.478
29
02
Ryan Ellis
31.536
171.233
30
45
Lavar Scott #
31.617
170.794
31
0
Garrett Smithley
31.658
170.573
32
53
Blake Lothian
31.721
170.234
33
55
Joey Gase
31.946
169.035
34
07
Josh Bilicki
32.125
168.093
35
47
Dawson Cram
32.619
165.548
36
18
William Sawalich
0.000
0.000
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie