Corey Day Takes First Win In Frantic Final Lap At Talladega

With how well Corey Day has been running in recent weeks, it just felt like the Hendrick Motorsports driver's first career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series win was just around the corner. Little did he, or anyone else know, it would come at Talladega Superspeedway.

You see, Day, who cut his racing teeth on dirt tracks across the country, is still learning this whole drafting track thing. Hell, even his mentor, Kyle Larson, is still trying to figure out how to win at superspeedways. Yet, in the closing laps of Saturday's Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega, Day made all the right moves on the final lap of the race.

As Day worked his way to the race lead, chaos erupted behind him, and as cars collided with the wall, the yellow flag was displayed, and the field was frozen. For today, driver No. 17 was No. 1 on the scoring pylon.

Day's first career win came in the driver's 22nd career start, and the driver continues to show incredible consistency on the track, despite many questioning if he belonged in the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet full-time at the beginning of the season.

That chatter has diminished as Day now has nine top-10 finishes over his last 10 starts, and ranks fourth in the championship standings. Now, he's a winner.

Another item to note about Day's victory is that he had NFL legend Jason Kelce as a member of his No. 17 pit crew. Kelce was operating the pit sign, and handing fuel cans over the pit wall to the fueler.

Another young driver, who is zeroing in on their first career win is Brent Crews, the 18-year-old driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra. Crews collected a career-best second-place finish on Saturday at Talladega, which extends his top-five finishing streak to three races.

Just behind Crews was Sheldon Creed, who was able to pick up his second consecutive $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus with a third-place result. The Haas Factory Team driver had never collected the Dash4Cash bonus prior to last weekend's event at Kansas Speedway, but he has done so in each of the last two races.

While Justin Allgaier, the series points leader, suffered a miserable 23rd-place finish after a late-race penalty, he remains the point leader exiting Talladega. However, his point lead was shaved down to 105 points over Creed.

Rajah Caruth, who finished 30th, a lap off the pace, exits Talladega as the final driver above the Chase cutline, and he sits 14 points above. With 13 races remaining, Ryan Sieg is the first driver on the outside of the Chase looking in.

Sam Mayer, who was battling for the win in the closing laps, but crashed on the final lap, is 27 points outside of the Chase Grid.

The next race for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series is the Andy's Frozen Custard 340 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 2. That event will be televised on The CW, and television coverage is set to kick off at 3:30 PM ET.

Ag-Pro 300 Race Results

1. 17-Corey Day

2. 19-Brent Crews

3. 00-Sheldon Creed

4. 8-Sammy Smith

5. 51-Jeremy Clements

6. 26-Dean Thompson

7. 2-Jesse Love

8. 20-Brandon Jones

9. 99-Parker Retzlaff

10. 87-Austin Green

11. 5-JJ Yeley

12. 31-Blaine Perkins

13. 21-Austin Hill

14. 07-Josh Bilicki

15. 44-Brennan Poole

16. 38-Patrick Emerling

17. 91-Mason Maggio

18. 28-Kyle Sieg

19. 55-Joey Gase

20. 0-Garrett Smithley

21. 39-Ryan Sieg

22. 1-Carson Kvapil

23. 7-Justin Allgaier

24. 45-Lavar Scott

25. 41-Sam Mayer

26. 27-Jeb Burton

27. 24-Harrison Burton

28. 18-William Sawalich

29. 54-Taylor Gray

30. 88-Rajah Caruth

31. 96-Anthony Alfredo

32. 32-Tyler Ankrum

33. 35-Natalie Decker

34. 74-Dawson Cram

35. 92-Josh Williams

36. 02-Ryan Ellis

37. 48-Patrick Staropoli

38. 42-David Starr