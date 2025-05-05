Racing America Logo

Corey Heim's First Cup Start of 2025 Highlights Kansas Entry List

Corey Heim, one of the most talented up-and-coming drivers on the NASCAR National Series circuit, will serve as a headliner on the entry list for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

The native of Marietta, Georgia, who has collected 14 wins in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, will be behind the wheel of a fourth entry for race-winning organization 23XI Racing, piloting the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE with sponsorship from Robinhood.

Heim is one of the 38 drivers entered in Sunday’s 12th event of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, and one of two rising stars that will take to the racetrack this weekend at NASCAR's top level.

Alongside the typical 36 full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers, competing in Chartered Entries, including last weekend’s race-winner at Texas Motor Speedway, Joey Logano (who will drive his usual No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske), another lower series championship contender will also run on Sunday.

Jesse Love, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing, will make his third career start in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at Kansas, driving the No. 33 Chevrolet for RCR.

The Menlo Park, California-native has now run three of the last four NASACAR Cup Series, after making his series debut in the No. 33 at Bristol Motor Speedway (P31) and returning to the series this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 62 for Beard Motorsports (P31).

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

33

Jesse Love

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

67

Corey Heim

23XI Racing

Toyota

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

