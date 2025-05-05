Corey Heim's First Cup Start of 2025 Highlights Kansas Entry List
Corey Heim, one of the most talented up-and-coming drivers on the NASCAR National Series circuit, will serve as a headliner on the entry list for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.
The native of Marietta, Georgia, who has collected 14 wins in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, will be behind the wheel of a fourth entry for race-winning organization 23XI Racing, piloting the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE with sponsorship from Robinhood.
Heim is one of the 38 drivers entered in Sunday’s 12th event of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, and one of two rising stars that will take to the racetrack this weekend at NASCAR's top level.
Alongside the typical 36 full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers, competing in Chartered Entries, including last weekend’s race-winner at Texas Motor Speedway, Joey Logano (who will drive his usual No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske), another lower series championship contender will also run on Sunday.
Jesse Love, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing, will make his third career start in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at Kansas, driving the No. 33 Chevrolet for RCR.
The Menlo Park, California-native has now run three of the last four NASACAR Cup Series, after making his series debut in the No. 33 at Bristol Motor Speedway (P31) and returning to the series this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 62 for Beard Motorsports (P31).
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
33
Jesse Love
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
34
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
67
Corey Heim
23XI Racing
Toyota
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet