Corey Heim's Return Highlights 39-Car Cracker Barrel 400 Entry List

Toby Christie

Nigel Kinrade | LAT Images for Toyota GAZOO Racing

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, and the entry list contains 39 cars, which will make the trip to the track in Lebanon, just outside of the Music City.

There are no real surprises among the 36 Chartered entries, which compete each week in the NASCAR Cup Series, but there will be three "Open" entries among the notables.

The most notable among the "Open" cars will be the return of Corey Heim behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing. Heim will carry primary sponsorship from Chief's, a Nashville bar owned by country music star Eric Church, on his race car.

At Kansas Speedway, Heim's most recent NASCAR Cup Series outing with 23XI Racing, the driver recorded an eye-opening 13th-place result. Heim, 22, is a standout in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks, and he is already up to four victories through the opening 11 races of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

The young racer from Georgia already has 15 victories in just 75 career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts.

JJ Yeley will return to the No. 44 NY Racing Team's Open entry Chevrolet a week after Derek Kraus piloted the car to a 32nd-place finish in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Yeley will have primary sponsorship from Fanatics Sportsbook on his race car.

Rounding out the lineup for the Open entries in the field this weekend will be Chad Finchum, a Tennessee native, who will once again pilot the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend. Finchum will have sponsorship from Aires as he makes his second NASCAR Cup Series start of the season.

Cracker Barrel 400 Entry List

Entry

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

1

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Busch Country

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Discount Tire

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Toys for Tots

4

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Rush Truck Centers

5

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

6

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Solomon Plumbing

7

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Garner Trucking

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

zone Nicotine Pouches

9

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Kelley Blue Book

10

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

11

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Progressive

12

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Menards / Cardell Cabinetry

13

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

LeafFilter Gutter Protection

14

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

TBA

15

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

16

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

TBA

17

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

TBA

18

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Shell/Pennzoil

19

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Chumba Casino

20

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Raptor High Heat

21

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Love's Travel Stops

22

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Monster Energy

23

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Mystik Lubricants

24

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

25

42

John Hunter Nemcehek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

DriveValue.com

26

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

27

44

JJ Yeley * (i)

NY Racing Team

Fanatics Sportsbook

28

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Pinnacle

29

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

NOS Energy

30

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

31

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

TBA

32

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

TBA

33

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Trimble

34

66

Chad Finchum *

Garage 66

Aires

35

67

Corey Heim * (i)

23XI Racing

Chief's

36

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

37

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Zeigler Auto Group

38

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Red Bull

39

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Tootsies Orchid Lounge

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

