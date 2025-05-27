Corey Heim's Return Highlights 39-Car Cracker Barrel 400 Entry List
On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, and the entry list contains 39 cars, which will make the trip to the track in Lebanon, just outside of the Music City.
There are no real surprises among the 36 Chartered entries, which compete each week in the NASCAR Cup Series, but there will be three "Open" entries among the notables.
The most notable among the "Open" cars will be the return of Corey Heim behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing. Heim will carry primary sponsorship from Chief's, a Nashville bar owned by country music star Eric Church, on his race car.
At Kansas Speedway, Heim's most recent NASCAR Cup Series outing with 23XI Racing, the driver recorded an eye-opening 13th-place result. Heim, 22, is a standout in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks, and he is already up to four victories through the opening 11 races of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.
The young racer from Georgia already has 15 victories in just 75 career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts.
JJ Yeley will return to the No. 44 NY Racing Team's Open entry Chevrolet a week after Derek Kraus piloted the car to a 32nd-place finish in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Yeley will have primary sponsorship from Fanatics Sportsbook on his race car.
Rounding out the lineup for the Open entries in the field this weekend will be Chad Finchum, a Tennessee native, who will once again pilot the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend. Finchum will have sponsorship from Aires as he makes his second NASCAR Cup Series start of the season.
Cracker Barrel 400 Entry List
Entry
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
1
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Busch Country
2
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Discount Tire
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Toys for Tots
4
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Rush Truck Centers
5
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
6
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Solomon Plumbing
7
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Garner Trucking
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
zone Nicotine Pouches
9
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Kelley Blue Book
10
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Grizzly Nicotine Pouches
11
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Progressive
12
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Menards / Cardell Cabinetry
13
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
LeafFilter Gutter Protection
14
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
TBA
15
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
16
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
TBA
17
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
TBA
18
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Shell/Pennzoil
19
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Chumba Casino
20
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Raptor High Heat
21
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Love's Travel Stops
22
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Monster Energy
23
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Mystik Lubricants
24
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
25
42
John Hunter Nemcehek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
DriveValue.com
26
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
27
44
JJ Yeley * (i)
NY Racing Team
Fanatics Sportsbook
28
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Pinnacle
29
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
NOS Energy
30
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
31
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
TBA
32
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
TBA
33
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Trimble
34
66
Chad Finchum *
Garage 66
Aires
35
67
Corey Heim * (i)
23XI Racing
Chief's
36
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
37
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Zeigler Auto Group
38
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Red Bull
39
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Tootsies Orchid Lounge
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points