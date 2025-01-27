Corey LaJoie to Compete in Daytona 500, Select Races for Rick Ware Racing
Corey LaJoie officially announced his plans for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season on Monday morning. Among the things the 33-year-old driver will be doing include serving as a part-time driver for Rick Ware Racing as well as being featured as an analyst for Prime Video during its five-race stretch this season.
As for his driving plans with Rick Ware Racing, LaJoie will pilot the No. 01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500. LaJoie will have primary sponsorship from DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change to support the effort at Daytona, where LaJoie will have to battle his way to a starting spot in The Great American Race as the No. 01 car will be an "Open" entry.
Rick Ware Racing revealed the No. 01 Take 5 Oil Change / DuraMAX paint scheme that LaJoie will utilize in the season-opening Daytona 500.
"DuraMAX is thrilled to partner with Take 5 Oil Change and bring our combined passion for performance and speed to the iconic Daytona 500," said Dan Oehler, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for RelaDyne, parent company of DuraMAX. "Having Corey LaJoie behind the wheel as both the driver of our branded car and a proud ambassador for DuraMAX strengthens our connection to the racing community. Corey's dedication and skill truly embody the values of our brand, and we're excited to work with him in representing our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction on and off the track."
LaJoie ran for Rick Ware Racing over the last seven races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season after RWR and Spire Motorsports conducted a rare driver trade, which sent Justin Haley to the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. While he was hopeful for a full-time opportunity with the team in 2025, LaJoie is thankful to Ware, who found a way to carve out a role for him in the upcoming season.
"Rick Ware is someone who makes things happen. He's a great guy who has been a generous friend in helping me get this vision of Stacking Pennies Performance off the ground," LaJoie explained. "He's allowed me to put the No. 01 on his Ford Mustangs building off the brand fans have related to, supported, and cheered for over the past several years. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and excited for what's ahead beginning at Daytona with DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change."
The remainder of LaJoie's 2025 driving schedule for Rick Ware Racing was not revealed in a press release from the team.
As far as his on-air analyst role with Prime Video goes, LaJoie will be teamed with the new NASCAR broadcaster, which joins the NASCAR broadcasting space as part of a new seven-year Media Rights Agreement that kicks off in 2025. The Prime Video schedule begins with the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25, and will continue at Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Mexico City, and will conclude with Pocono Raceway on June 22.
While LaJoie's move to a part-time driving schedule in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 is a step back from previous seasons, where he has raced full-time, the racer is thankful for all he has achieved and continues to achieve in his racing career, and he takes no starts for granted.
"In many ways, my driving career has been more successful than I ever could've dreamed, yet I lose sleep feeling I never reached my full potential behind the wheel," LaJoie explained. "The pursuit of bettering myself and others around me has never been more important than it is right now. My presence on the track will look different than it has in previous years, and it's going to bring a new host of challenges, but my heart is set on making a lasting impact in the sport and the communities NASCAR reaches. Between Rick Ware, Prime Video, and the support of partners DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change, I'm about to follow my heart."
LaJoie's path to making the Daytona 500 field will be two-fold. He'll either have to be one of the two fastest "Open" drivers in Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday, February 12. If not, he'll have to attempt to race his way into the Daytona 500 through one of the two Duel Qualifying races. One "Open" entry will lock its spot in the Daytona 500 field in each of the Duel Qualifiers.
Heading into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, LaJoie has recorded a total of four top-five finishes and 11 top-10s over the course of 272 starts in the series. LaJoie matched a career-high with three top-10s in 2024, a number he also achieved in 2023.