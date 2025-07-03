Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney, Wife Gianna Expecting First Child
2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna are expecting their first child together, the couple officially announced on Tuesday (July 1) in a social media post.
The couple officially shared their exciting news via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, with a photo gallery of the couple posing with a sonogram. The post reads: "Been keeping a secret for far too long, but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!"
After beginning their relationship in July 2020, the couple got engaged to be married in December 16. Less than one year later, Ryan and Gianna got married. Now, less than one year after that, the couple will be welcoming their first child.
Blaney currently competes on a full-time basis in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for championship-winning organization Team Penske. The 31-year-old driver recently captured his first victory of the 2025 season at Nashville Superspeedway in June.
Through the opening 18 events of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, Blaney has recorded one victory, seven top-five, and eight top-10s, which combined with an average finish of 17.8 has him sitting seventh place in NASCAR Cup Series point standings.
The High Point, North Carolina-native has finished inside the top-two in final point standings in back-to-back years, and hasn’t finished outside the top-10 in NASCAR Cup Series point standings since his rookie campaign in 2016.
Blaney is a 14-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, and after a victory at Nashville Superspeedway will be eligible to make the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, where he will chase his second championship in the last three years, and the fourth straight for Team Penske.