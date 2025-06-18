Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Crew Chiefing at Pocono in NASCAR Xfinity Series
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. has worn many different hats during his NASCAR Hall of Fame career, including driver, team owner, broadcaster and media personality.
This Saturday, he'll add another title to the resumé - crew chief.
Earnhardt, Jr. will serve as the crew chief for the No. 88 JR Motorsports entry driven by Connor Zilisch in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 21.
JR Motorsports announced the news regarding Earnhardt, Jr.'s crew chiefing debut on Wednesday. Earnhardt, Jr. will be standing in for Mardy Lindley, who is serving a one-race suspension for the No. 88 having two missing lug nuts following the Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on May 31.
Connor Zilisch is currently fifth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings, including a win at Circuit of The Americas in the third race of the season. He has top-five finishes in each of his last three races, including runner-up results at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway.
During his racing career, Earnhardt, Jr. made 35 starts in NASCAR's premier division at Pocono. He earned two wins, 11 top-fives and 15 top-10 finishes, with both victories coming in a sweep of the 2014 races at the 2.5-mile facility.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 takes place on Saturday, June 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch live on The CW Network, or listen on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.