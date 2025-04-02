Dale Earnhardt Jr. Partners with Hard Rock as Brand Ambassador
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has done a lot throughout his life. As a race car driver, he won 50 races combined in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he also won two championships. After two decades of success on the track, Earnhardt retired from full-time competition at the end of the 2017 season and was enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2021.
RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Planning on Racing in NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025
Aside from his career behind the wheel, Earnhardt has forged a successful career as a NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner, as a broadcaster, and as an entrepreneur. Additionally, Earnhardt has starred in more commercials and music videos than you can even imagine.
On Wednesday, Earnhardt added a new item to his already impressive resume as he has been announced as a brand ambassador for Hard Rock International.
“As a leader consistently delivering entertaining experiences across live music, gaming, and sports to guests, Hard Rock is honored to have Dale Earnhardt Jr. as part of our team,” said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming in a press release. “Together we will celebrate the spirit of car racing at our properties across the globe through exciting new menu items, apparel, and more.”
For Earnhardt, 50, this partnership is special because the Hard Rock brand really resonates with him on a personal level, and the company is keen on helping the North Carolina native achieve some of his own personal desires as well.
"It's a brand that is a fun brand. It's something that I personally enjoy and I was excited to put this partnership together," Earnhardt explained in an exclusive interview with Racing America On SI. "They're wanting to work with me on some of the projects that we have like our High Rock Vodka, so that's a great partner that I can get excited about. They know some of the things that I'm working on in my own personal life, and they want to help me with my own goals and ambitions, while we also check a lot of the boxes that they personally want to check within their their brand themselves.".
Earnhardt says it was Hard Rock, who started the conversation, which led to Wednesday's announcement, and after about a year of brainstorming, the two sides came up with this brand ambassadorship.
"Well, they reached out and wondered if we wanted to work together on a partnership," Earnhardt said. "They have been around forever, right? And they've kind of ebbed and flowed over the years. And they're in this sort of phase where there's a lot of great new energy around their brand and so we had been talking to them, God feels like a year we've been talking to them about doing something together."
The partnership was well worth the wait because Earnhardt and Hard Rock are a match made in heaven, honestly. And when you think about all of the facets that the legendary race car driver can connect with the iconic Hard Rock Cafe, it's staggering.
"Me and my wife Amy have High Rock Vodka, coincidentally, very similar in name. We were like, hey, you know, how can we work together? We can create some merch together, which would be a lot of fun. That's exclusive to their their merch store. We could do a vodka drink within their eateries and maybe do some other menu items. As I've made very clear in a lot of my content, I love Buffalo Buffalo chicken wings, so that was an easy way to sort of integrate things, working together and being a brand ambassador for them."
Let's break down all of the awesome tie-ins that Earnhardt will have through the new brand ambassador role with Hard Rock.
For race fans, who dine at the Hard Rock Cafe on NASCAR race days, they will be able to enjoy some of Earnhardt's favorite dishes. The Earnhardt-inspired items on the menu include Star Dust Wings, which are seasoned with Love All Spice Blend and served with celery, ranch, and blue cheese crumbles.
To wash down the wings, fans can also order The Ol' 8, which is a vodka and Campari cocktail with cherry bitters, sweetened with brown sugar simple syrup, and served with a cherry and orange peel garnish.
Hard Rock's Rock Shop will carry two exclusive apparel collections featuring Earnhardt's branding. The first Earnhardt apparel collection will drop in April, and will include a t-shirt, hat, and zip-up sweatshirt.
Hard Rock will release the second Earnhardt apparel collection in June, which will feature a second set of a designed t-shirt, hat, and zip-up sweatshirt. The Earnhardt apparel items can be purchased at the Hard Rock Cafes in Atlanta, Hollywood, FL, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Pigeon Forge, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and San Antonio. The items can also be purchased from Hard Rock's online store.
The food, and merchandise are fun, but Earnhardt also enjoys the Hard Rock Casino, personally.
"I love going to casinos. You know, when we go out to Vegas, and we would have the banquet there for years, man, I've had a lot of fun in and around those casinos in Vegas and so being in the [Hard Rock] casino in Hollywood and seeing that facility there, I told them I'm like, I feel like I'm in Vegas," Earnhardt said. "I mean, this thing's got everything you would want. And there's incredible energy there. A lot of fun slots. Me and my wife Amy love playing Wheel of Fortune. That's probably our favorite, but we love, you know, going and playing the slots or something after dinner. And every once in a while getting the guts up to go play some roulette at a table with a bunch of strangers."
Through the partnership, NASCAR fans will have the chance to engage with Earnhardt through HardRock.Bet, which will offer exclusive 'Money Can't Buy' experiences for its players to meet the racing legend. Fans will also be able to check Earnhardt's sports betting picks on the Hard Rock Bet app and watch exclusive video content on the Hard Rock Bet social media channels.
Hard Rock Games will also debut a free-to-play Full Throttle with Dale Earnhardt Jr. slot game on the Hard Rock Neverland Casino and Jackpot Planet Apps this Spring.