Dale, Jr. Reunites with Budweiser to Promote MLB Speedway Classic
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is bringing a fan-favorite paint scheme to the zMAX CARS Tour event at Anderson Motor Speedway in August, as a way to celebrate the crown jewel event of the 2025 Major League Baseball campaign.
The MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com is set to take place on August 2, inside the infield of Bristol Motor Speedway. Long-time league sponsor, and former partner of Earnhardt’s efforts, Budweiser, will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 8 Chevrolet.
In July 2001, the original Budweiser / MLB All-Star Game paint scheme hit the racetrack for the first time in the Pepsi 400, the first race back at Daytona International Speedway for Earnhardt since the passing of his father, Dale Earnhardt, in February.
Earnhardt, Jr., in heart-warming fashion, captured the victory in the event with Dale Earnhardt, Inc. teammate Michael Waltrip finishing just behind him.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to reunite with Budweiser and Major League Baseball,” said Earnhardt, Jr. “I’ve watched that July 2001 race at Daytona so many times. It’s such a great memory for me. I am excited that we have this chance to collaborate with Bud and MLB to bring that scheme back again because of what it means to me and so many others.”
The partnership between Budweiser and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. comes together once again in 2025, after the pair reunited by bringing back one of the most iconic paint schemes in NASCAR history – the red Budweiser No. 8 – last November.
“The incredible fan response to Budweiser’s reunion with Dale Jr. last November reminded us just how special this partnership is to racing fans,” said Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing at Budweiser and Bud Light. “This No. 8 Budweiser / MLB All-Star Game-inspired paint scheme pays tribute to one of the most iconic moments in the storied history of Dale Jr. and Budweiser’s partnership. The MLB Speedway Classic is the perfect stage to revive this fan-favorite design, uniting an American racing icon and American beer at a first-of-its-kind MLB event.”
Furthermore, as the longest-tenured sponsor of Major League Baseball (MLB), Budweiser has been a staple in the sport’s traditions and gameday experience for decades. So, it’s only natural that the pair come together to help promote the Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway, one of the most iconic tracks in NASCAR.
The event marks the first Major League Baseball game to be played in the state of Tennessee.
“The incredible fan response to Budweiser’s reunion with Dale Jr. last November reminded us just how special this partnership is to racing fans,” said Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing at Budweiser and Bud Light. “This No. 8 Budweiser / MLB All-Star Game-inspired paint scheme pays tribute to one of the most iconic moments in the storied history of Dale Jr. and Budweiser’s partnership. The MLB Speedway Classic is the perfect stage to revive this fan-favorite design, uniting an American racing icon and American beer at a first-of-its-kind MLB event.”
In addition to enjoying the action at the MLB Speedway Classic and Anderson Motor Speedway, fans can commemorate the return of this iconic paint scheme with limited-edition merchandise available on shopjrnation.com and select retail locations.