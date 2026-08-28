Daniel Dye Lands Multi-Year Contract In O'Reilly's Series In 2027

Daniel Dye has landed on his feet. On Friday afternoon in a press conference at Daytona International Speedway, the 22-year-old racer announced a multi-year contract with Jordan Anderson Racing. The deal will have Dye slide behind the wheel of the organization's No. 32 Chevrolet in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series beginning in 2027.

Champion Container, Dye's longtime primary sponsor, will join him as he moves to the Jordan Anderson Racing team next season.

Dye, a native of DeLand, FL, had a full-time ride in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Kaulig Racing in 2026, as part of RAM's return to NASCAR. However, the young driver saw the full-time opportunity evaporate after a suspension for homophobic comments directed at IndyCar racer David Malukas on a Whatnot trading card stream.

The racer is happy to have found a home for 2027 and beyond in Jordan Anderson Racing, and looks forward to growing with his new team.

“I am excited to have found a home here with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for the near future,” said Dye. “I am grateful for this group and for them giving me the opportunity to drive one of their Chevrolets on a regular basis.

Dye continued, "I feel like there is so much that I want to prove as a driver and show that I belong at this level each week. I think Jordan and everyone at the team have very similar goals to mine. They’ve been steadily climbing the ladder year after year, and I’m proud that I have the chance to be a part of this team’s growth. I want to thank Jordan Anderson, John Bommarito, Chevrolet, Champion Container, and all of our partners that make this entire deal possible. I am very excited for our four remaining races this year and am hoping we can use that as a foundation for 2027.”

Despite his young age, Dye has already logged 48 starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series ranks, 10 of which resulted in top-10 finishes. That potential is what led to Jordan Anderson Racing signing the first multi-year driving contract in the team's history.

“When we first began putting the four-race program together, our focus was on making the most of those opportunities this season,” said team president Jordan Anderson. “As we worked through the process and spent more time together, the relationship came together naturally. The importance we both place on faith and family gave us confidence that this could become a lasting partnership, and before we ever got to the first race, we knew we wanted Daniel to be part of the team’s future.

“A multi-year agreement provides both Daniel and our organization with the long-term stability that is so valuable in racing. It allows us to plan beyond one season, make deliberate investments in the people, tools, and resources around the No. 32 program, and continue growing together with a clear direction. Our responsibility is to give Daniel everything he needs to succeed, and we are committed to building an environment where he and this team can compete at a high level for years to come.”

Dye and the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing team will be one of the many storylines to follow early in the 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season.