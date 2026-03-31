Daniel Dye Resigns From Kaulig Racing Following NASCAR Suspension

Daniel Dye has officially resigned from his driving duties at Kaulig Racing, following a NASCAR-mandated suspension stemming from homophobic comments made toward NTT IndyCar driver David Malukas during a livestream of a trading card break on Whatnot.

Kaulig Racing issued a statement on Tuesday explaining that it has accepted Dye's resignation.

"Kaulig Racing has accepted Daniel Dye's resignation, and we wish him great success in the pursuit of his personal and professional goals," the team said in the statement.

Kaulig Racing has announced that Corey LaJoie, a veteran NASCAR National Series racer, will take over the driving duties of the No. 10 Ram 1500 truck for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Dye's resignation from Kaulig Racing comes as the driver has been reinstated to return to NASCAR competition. But Dye explained in a statement that he didn't feel rushing back to the driver seat in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was best for him professionally, and personally.

"After a lot of honest self-reflection and guidance from mentors I trust, I've decided the smartest move for my career is to realign my focus on my long-term objective of becoming a successful driver at the highest level of stock car racing," Dye explained.

Dye continued, "Now that I'm reinstated, I'm optimistic about what the future holds and look forward to working hard at my next opportunity."

Here is the complete statement from Dye, which he shared on his social media channels on Tuesday:

The 22-year-old Dye has 49 career starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and 48 career starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. The native of DeLand, Florida, has two top-five finishes, and 10 top-10s in Truck Series competition, and 10 top-10s in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

While it's undoubtedly an unideal situation, this is a huge opportunity for LaJoie, a career journeyman, who is still seeking his first career NASCAR National Series win.