Daniel Suárez Competing in Mexico City Xfinity Race for JR Motorsports
Ahead of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course in Mexico City on June 15, Daniel Suárez is set to get some extra laps on the track as he'll compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the facility on Saturday, June 14.
Suárez will slide behind the wheel of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for the event, and he will have sponsorship from his longtime partner Quaker State. JR Motorsports revealed the look of the No. 9 Chevrolet that Suárez will drive in a social media post.
Suárez is elated to be driving for the team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., as he knows he'll have a car capable of contending for the win as he learns the Mexico City road course.
"I've been very impressed with how fast JR Motorsports has been this season, and I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the Quaker State Chevrolet in a few weeks," Suárez said. "Being born and raised in Mexico is incredibly special to me. I have dreamed about racing in my home country every day since I left Mexico to chase my NASCAR dream in 2011. I appreciate everyone at Quaker State and JR Motorsports coming on board to make this a reality."
The native of Monterrey, Mexico is excited to be pulling double duty in his home country.
"Having the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series race makes the weekend in Mexico City even better," Suárez said in a team press release.
Suárez, who won 10 races in the NASCAR Mexico Series on his path to the NASCAR National Series ranks, went on to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2016, and in 2022 he became the first Mexico-born driver to ever win in the NASCAR Cup Series as he captured his first-career victory at Sonoma Raceway.
The 33-year-old driver feels that when his fellow drivers and the sanctioning body see how warm of a welcome they are given by the passionate fans in Mexico, the sport will want to return to Mexico City for years to come.
"I think everyone is going to be amazed by the reception in Mexico," said Suárez. "We want to make this weekend permanent on the NASCAR calendar for many years."
Suárez continued, "Mexico has been loving motorsports for a very long time, and I feel like, slowly, that has also changed into NASCAR. NASCAR is a very important sport for Mexico, and it continues to grow with the NASCAR Mexico Series and now the Cup and Xfinity Series going there. It's going to be a big deal. There are a lot of super excited people."
The start in Mexico City will mark the first NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the 2025 season for Suárez, who has three career wins in the series, all of which came during his 2016 championship-winning season.