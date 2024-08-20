Daniel Suárez to Drive Coke Zero Sugar-Sponsored Car at Daytona
Daniel Suárez, who will be one of the 16 drivers competing for the NASCAR Cup Series championship when the Playoffs kick off in a few weeks, will pilot a No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with a new look this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.
Suárez will run a Coke Zero Sugar-sponsored race car in Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400. The driver and his Trackhouse Racing team revealed the look of his new paint scheme via a rendering shown on the team's social media channels and an official real-world reveal by Suárez on the Coca-Cola Racing Family account on X.
Coca-Cola and Suárez have had a longtime partnership. The iconic soft drink brand first served as a primary sponsor on the Mexico City, Mexico native's race car in the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the same year that Suárez was added to the Coca-Cola Racing Family advertising activations.
The 32-year-old racer won the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February in dramatic fashion. As he drove off of Turn 4, heading toward the finish line, Suárez found himself locked in a three-wide battle for the win with Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.
As the trio of cars crossed the finish line, it was too close to call, in fact, the broadcast team, and many others thought at first glance that Blaney had taken the narrow win. However, upon further review, it was Suárez's No. 99 machine that crossed the stripe first.
Suárez is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, a three-time winner in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, and has one NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win. The driver picked up the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship before he jumped to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2017.
While Coca-Cola is a long-time sponsor within the world of NASCAR, the brand rarely does primary sponsorships of race cars, but Suárez's Daytona car will mark the second Coca-Cola branded race car to hit the track in the NASCAR Cup Series as Chase Elliott piloted the No. 9 Coca-Cola Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports at Richmond Raceway a couple of weeks ago.