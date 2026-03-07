Daniel Suarez Tops Incident-Filled Cup Practice at Phoenix

Daniel Suarez and Carson Hocevar, teammates out of the Spire Motorsports stable, were the quickest drivers in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Phoenix Raceway.

A former winner at the one-mile racetrack in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (2016) and the NASCAR Mexico Series (2014), Suarez placed his No. 7 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the top of the speed charts in practice on Saturday, with a lap time of 26.877 seconds (133.944mph).

Carson Hocevar, as previously mentioned, was second-quickest in the practice session -- with was comprised of two 25-minute groups with the field split in half. Hocevar is still in search of his first career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Chase Briscoe was third quickest, with Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric rounding out the top-five. Cindric, driving the No. 2 Ford Mustang for Team Penske ( a team that has had much success at this racetrack) was fastest in the 10-lap, 15-lap, 20-lap, and 25-lap averages throughout practice.

Ty Gibbs was ranked sixth-place overall in the session, but ended up being the fastest of those who went on-track during the second and final group. Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Michael McDowell completed the top-10 in the session.

As was the case the last time the NASCAR Cup Series competed at Phoenix Raceway during Championship Weekend last November, the tires were once again a storyline during practice, with several competitors having flats throughout the session, including Chris Buescher and Riley Herbst.

While both Buescher and Herbst were able to get away from the incidents with minor damage, if any, Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 6 Consumer Cellular Ford Mustang Dark Horse wasn't that lucky, as a cut right-front tire going into Turn 3 caused significant damage to his RFK Racing entry.

Tyler Reddick, who made history last weekend at Circuit of The Americas by becoming the first driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win the first three races of the season, also had an issue in practice, spinning at the exit of Turn 4.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying will follow a 10-minute break following the end of the practice.

Straight Talk Wireless 500 Practice Results:

1. #7 - Daniel Suarez

2. #77 - Carson Hocevar

3. #19 - Chase Briscoe

4. #1 - Ross Chastain

5. #2 - Austin Cindric

6. #54 - Ty Gibbs

7. #12 - Ryan Blaney

8. #20 - Christopher Bell

9. #45 - Tyler Reddick

10. #71 - Michael McDowell

11. #17 - Chris Buescher

12. #88 - Connor Zilisch

13. #43 - Erik Jones

14. #9 - Chase Elliott

15. #11 - Denny Hamlin

16. #23 - Bubba Wallace

17. #8 - Kyle Busch

18. #5 - Kyle Larson

19. #22 - Joey Logano

20. #51 - Cody Ware

21. #24 - William Byron

22. #3 - Austin Cindric

23. #34 - Todd Gilliland

24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

25. #38 - Zane Smith

26. #35 - Riley Herbst

27. #60 - Ryan Preece

28. #33 - Austin Hill

29. #48 - Anthony Alfredo

30. #10 - Ty Dillon

31. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen

32. #16 - AJ Allmendinger

33. #21 - Josh Berry

34. #6 - Brad Keselowski

35. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek

36. #4 - Noah Gragson

37. #41 - Cole Custer