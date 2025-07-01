Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse to Mutually Part Ways at End of 2025 Season
Daniel Suarez will not return to Trackhouse Racing for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season as the driver and the team he has driven for since the 2021 season announced on Tuesday that they have mutually agreed to part ways at season's end.
Suarez issued a statement to his social media channels thanking the team for helping him achieve some of his best years in his Cup Series career.
"Trackhouse and I have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2025 season," Suarez said in his statement. "I've had some of the best years of my Cup Series career at Trackhouse. We had great successes as a team and I gained some incredible friends. We took a team nobody had even heard of in 2021 and in just a couple of years we were winning races and running upfront on a weekly basis. Just like the seasons in a year, sometimes things change and we have agreed to each go in our own direction. I wish Trackhouse nothing but the best, this 99 team will always be special to me. And like I always say, the best is ahead!"
Justin Marks, the team owner of Trackhouse Racing, issued a statement as well, where he explains that Suarez had an incredible role in the founding of his race team in 2021, and that he is proud of all Suarez has accomplished on and off the track.
"The role Daniel has played in the Trackhouse origin story and its first five years will remain a valued part of the company's history forever. His commitment, work ethic, and dedication to the effort is one of the most impressive things I personally have seen in my career," Marks said. "We will forever be thankful and honored that Daniel chose to spend many incredible years with us. We are proud of his wins, his successes, the growth of his brand, and his emergence as a valuable athlete in America's greatest motorsport. But, most of all, I'm proud of him as a friend. I'm truly excited to see what awaits him in the next chapter of his amazing career. We are grateful for the professionalism, effort, and heart he's brought to our organization."
Suarez, 33, was the first driver to ever compete under the Trackhouse Racing banner as he joined the team as the driver of its No. 99 Chevrolet in 2021, the organization's first season competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Together, Suarez and the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team have paired to score two victories in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks, the first of which came at Sonoma Raceway in 2022, and made Suarez the first-ever Mexico-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series event in the history of NASCAR.
Trackhouse Racing has rapidly expanded since its debut season. In 2022, the organization grew to two full-time entries as Ross Chastain was signed to pilot the No. 1 Chevrolet as a teammate for Suarez.
Heading into the 2025 season, Trackhouse Racing obtained a third Charter, and signed road course ringer Shane van Gisbergen as the full-time driver of its No. 88 Chevrolet.
With 18-year-old prodigy Connor Zilisch waiting in the wings, it was apparent a decision would eventually need to be made about which drivers would remain at Trackhouse Racing longterm. With Suarez and Trackhouse agreeing to part ways on Tuesday, that has seemingly answered those questions.
Through the opening 18 races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Suarez has struggled mightily. The racer has one top-five finish, three top-10s, and ranks 29th in the championship standings with eight races until the start of the Playoffs.
A win in any of the next eight races would drastically change the narrative of Suarez's season as he would join his teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen in the Playoffs.