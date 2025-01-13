Daytona 500 Sold Out for Tenth Straight Year
The 67th running of the Daytona 500 - scheduled for Sunday, February 16, 2025 - is sold out, Daytona International Speedway confirmed on Monday. It's the tenth straight season that the NASCAR Cup Series season-opener, and one of the most prestigious events in stock car racing, has been a complete sellout.
Along with the announcement of the sellout, the World Center of Racing has also released the date for next season's Daytona 500, which will take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026.
“The DAYTONA 500 continues to be a spectacle of elite racing and entertainment, and the consecutive sellouts just prove this event is one of a kind,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “You can quite literally feel the atmosphere from the moment Speedweeks begins. The crowd is buzzing with excitement and every team, from the driver to the crew chief, is eager to get their season started. It all comes to a head when that green flag drops on Sunday, Feb. 16, and I can’t wait to see what this year’s DAYTONA 500 has in store for us.”
Last season's edition of the Daytona 500 saw a hectic last few laps, which ultimately led to William Byron earning his first victory in 'The Great American Race' and capturing the victory for Hendrick Motorsports, beginning the team's celebration of its 40th Anniversary with a 1-2 finish.
Although grandstand tickets and camping are sold out for the marquee events, limited upgrades and premium packages are still available. Fans can also catch plenty of action during the multi-day racing event that is Speedways Presented by AdventHealth.
Competition begins on Wednesday, February 12 with Daytona 500 Qualifying, and is followed up the next night by the Duel at Daytona on Thursday, February 13, where drivers fight for their starting position in the 67th running of the Daytona 500.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series takes to the racetrack on Friday, February 14, while Saturday features a doubleheader with the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series events, both of which will be on broadcast television (ARCA on FOX and Xfinity on The CW).
Then, Sunday, February 16, will mark the official beginning of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, with the 200-lap showdown that is the Daytona 500.