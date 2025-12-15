Dead On Tools to Continue Support of Burton at Sam Hunt Racing

Dead On Tools is continuing its relationship with Harrison Burton, moving with the North Carolina-native to Sam Hunt Racing for the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign, the team announced on Monday.

The company will serve as a 12-race primary sponsor of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra, beginning with the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 14.

Built for the fight! 🥊 @deadontools will serve as a primary partner aboard the No. 24 GR Supra for 12 races, starting at the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 14th. #TeamToyota | #LetsHunt | #MadeToLiveOutLoud pic.twitter.com/9rOb0ZyY3i — Sam Hunt Racing (@SamHuntRacing) December 15, 2025

"I am beyond proud to have Dead On Tools join the Sam Hunt Racing family in 2026," said Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. "From my first conversation with their leadership, I knew there was a ton of symmetry with what our respective teams are trying to accomplish, and how we go about doing so. They do things the right way and work extremely hard to put out their fantastic line of products. I have no doubts that we will successfully grow together, while creating great memories along the way."

After debuting on the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra at Daytona (February 14), Dead On Tools will return to the entry 11 more times throughout the year, adorning Burton's entry at Martinsville (March 28), Bristol (April 11), Charlotte (May 23), Sonoma (June 27), EchoPark (July 11), Indianapolis (July 25), Darlington (September 5), World Wide Technology Raceway (September 12), Las Vegas (October 3), Talladega (October 24), and Homestead (November 7).

The company first started its journey in the NASCAR world five years ago, in 2020, serving as a race entitlement sponsor. From that point forward, the hardware brand continued to expand its footprint in the industry, putting itself front and center to fans amongst several other heavy-hitters in the industry.

In 2025, Dead On Tools partnered with NASCAR Cup Series race-winner Harrison Burton for the first time, serving as a multi-race primary sponsor of the No. 25 Ford Mustang at AM Racing. Following a successful year where the team made the post-season for the first time ever, the company is sticking by Burton as he moves to Sam Hunt Racing.

"Everyone at Dead On Tools is thrilled to be able to continue to grow our partnership with Harrison," said Joseph Ardell, Marketing Manager for Dead on Tools. "To be with a team like Sam Hunt Racing, we know the No. 24 will be in great hands and are excited for a terrific 2026 season."

Burton is a four-time race winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, victories that came back during his first stint as a full-time driver in the second-tier series, where he partnered with Joe Gibbs Racing. Last season, in AM Racing's best season, the driver of the No. 25 collected a pair of top-fives and 10 top-10s to come home 12th in final points.

The partnership between Sam Hunt Racing and Dead On Tools will begin with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, set to take place on Saturday, February 14 at 5:30 PM ET on The CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

