Defending Champ Larson Getting Refreshed Valvoline Scheme for 2026

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is getting a brand-new and updated look to his No. 5 Valvoline Chevrolet for the 2026 campaign, the iconic brand announced on Monday in collaboration with Hendrick Motorsports.

Innovation meets performance.

The 2026 No. 5 Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro showcases our continued drive to push what’s possible on the track. pic.twitter.com/YqhOJWHWSg — Valvoline Global Operations (@Valvoline) January 5, 2026

The paint scheme, which since Larson joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 has traditionally featured a primary color palette of red and white, will, this season, hold significant accents of both the light and dark blue prominent in Valvoline's branding.

With the re-design complete for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series campaign, Larson's No. 5 Valvoline Chevrolet captures the essence of the iconic motor oil brand, which has been a long-time partner of Hendrick Motorsports, the winningest organization in the history of NASCAR's top-level.

The newly-designed paint scheme will be hitting the racetrack three times throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, beginning with the second points-paying event of the year at EchoPark Speedway (AKA Atlanta Motor Speedway) on February 22.

Valvoline will return to the racetrack twice more while adorning the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in 2026, first at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26, and then once again late in the season at Phoenix Raceway on October 18.

While the brand is only scheduled to appear three times on-board the No. 5 Chevrolet, Valvoline will have a significant presence on-board the teammate of Larson at Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron, who drives the No. 24 Chevrolet. The events where Byron will drive the Valvoline-sponsored machine have yet to be announced.

Since 2018, Valvoline has been the primary sponsor of a Hendrick Motorsports vehicle a total of 47 times in the NASCAR Cup Series -- 18 of those races coming as a primary sponsor of Larson and the No. 5 Chevrolet. Since the partnership began, the company has earned six wins with the organization -- four at the hands of Kyle Larson and two at the hands of William Byron.

Larson, a native of Elk Grove, California, is entering his 12th full-time campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026, and his sixth with Hendrick Motorsports. Often regarded as one of the best drivers in the world, Larson has been to Victory Lane 32 times in 402 NASCAR Cup Series starts.

The 33-year-old driver will look to join the likes of Joey Logano, Tony Stewart, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, David Pearson, Lee Petty, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt, and Richard Petty as drivers who have won three NASCAR Cup Series championships.

Recommended Articles: