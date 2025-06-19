Denny Hamlin Announces Birth of Third Child, Jameson Drew Hamlin
Denny Hamlin and fiancée Jordan Fish have officially welcomed their third child into the world; the couple announced via a joint social media post on Thursday (June 19).
The couple’s son, given the name Jameson Drew Hamlin, was brought into the world on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Jameson weighed in at eight pounds, four ounces, and measured at a length of 22 and three-quarters inches.
“The road to meeting him wasn’t easy,” the couple’s social media post reads. “But he’s home, he’s perfect, and his sisters can’t get enough of him. Our hearts have never been so full. Introducing our son... Jameson Drew Hamlin."
Hamlin, 44, is the full-time driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, and last week, elected to skip the series’ first-ever trip to Mexico City, Mexico, at the historic Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, to be with his newborn son and fiancée.
Ryan Truex, the official reserve driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, piloted the No. 11 Yahoo! Toyota Camry XSE in Hamlin’s absence last weekend, finishing in 23rd-place after an eventful afternoon in the Viva Mexico 250.
The native of Chesterfield, Virginia has already been approved for a waiver to retain his eligibility in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, as NASCAR deems that missing an event for the birth of a child is an acceptable reason to be granted a post-season waiver, without the penalty of losing Playoff Points.
Hamlin and Fish have two older children together, daughters Taylor (12) and Molly (7).
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is set to return to action for this weekend’s The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway, set to take place Sunday, June 22, on Prime Video, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.