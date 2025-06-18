Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Have a New Multi-Year Sponsor
Denny Hamlin will have a new multi-year primary sponsorship partner as Joe Gibbs Racing announced an agreement with Bob's Discount Furniture on Wednesday morning, which will see the retailer serve as a primary sponsorship partner for Hamlin and the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The first race that Bob's Discount Furniture will adorn the No. 11 Toyota will be in the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3.
Joe Gibbs, the team owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, feels the partnership will present a unique opportunity for Bob's Discount Furniture to promote its stores to NASCAR fans across the country.
“We are thrilled to partner with Bob’s Discount Furniture,” said Gibbs in a team press release. “Racing every weekend all across the country, we will have the opportunity to promote their great furniture at everyday low prices to race fans everywhere. We are especially excited to have the opportunity to celebrate their expansion into North Carolina at the grand opening event at their new Winston-Salem store on July 17th.”
This partnership will mark the first ever NASCAR or motorsports sponsorship for Bob's Discount Furniture, which feels teaming with Joe Gibbs Racing is a perfect fit for their brand.
“Partnering with Joe Gibbs Racing is a natural fit for Bob’s,” said Bill Barton, President and CEO of Bob’s Discount Furniture. “We’re both committed to excellence, delivering value, and engaging with communities in meaningful ways. Debuting the Bob’s-branded No. 11 car at Bob’s Grand Opening in Winston-Salem, a region with deep NASCAR heritage and our newest store location, makes this moment even more special.”
While Hamlin is excited to partner with a company that is opening stores close to where he lives, he's really excited to team with Bob's Discount Furniture on social media, as he has respect for how the company brands itself online.
“We’re excited to welcome Bob’s to our No. 11 team and to have their new locations opening up close to home,” said Hamlin. “If you look at their marketing and social media, they do a great job being creative, so we’re really looking forward to what kind of ideas we can work on together both on and off the racetrack.”
Hamlin, 44, has amassed 701 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks, and after scoring his third victory of the 2025 campaign two weeks ago at Michigan International Speedway, the future Hall of Famer is up to 57 career wins.
The driver missed last weekend's Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez following the birth of his third child, but will be back behind the wheel of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota this weekend. Hamlin was granted a Playoff Waiver by NASCAR following his absence a week ago, and will continue chasing his elusive first NASCAR Cup Series championship.