Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Land Two-Race ampm Primary Sponsorship
While many have questioned how the primary sponsorship picture is looking for Denny Hamlin, and the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team in 2025 following the departure of long-time partner FedEx and major 2024 partner Mavis Tire and Brakes, the driver and team have continued to fill the gaps.
On Wednesday morning, Joe Gibbs Racing announced a two-race primary sponsorship with ampm, a West Coast convenience store brand. The purple, and black No. 11 ampm Toyota Camry XSE will be driven by Hamlin in the NASCAR Cup Series events at Sonoma Raceway on July 13, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 13.
“We’re looking forward to introducing ampm to the motorsports world,” said Hamlin in a press release. “It’s exciting to have a first-time partner come on and be able to showcase their business to our fanbase. It’s a great looking paint scheme and I can’t wait to get it on the track at Sonoma and Las Vegas later this year.”
As part of its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing, ampm will also serve as a primary sponsor of Ty Gibbs' No. 54 entry in a select race during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Hamlin, 44, is still seeking his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in his 20th full-time season in the series. The driver has amassed some NASCAR Hall of Fame-worthy numbers over the course of his illustrious career as he has 54 wins, good enough for 12th all-time, 235 top-five finishes, and 360 top-10s over the course of his 690-race NASCAR Cup Series career.
Hamlin is set to cross the 700 career NASCAR Cup Series starts mark at Nashville Superspeedway in June.
The Chesterfield, VA native finished runner-up to Christopher Bell, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, this past weekend in a photo finish. Hamlin's 2025 campaign has started off very well, as he had the lead on the final lap of the season-opening Daytona 500, but was swept up in a last lap crash, which resulted in a 24th-place finish.
Hamlin finished sixth a week later at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and after a 21st-place run at Circuit of the Americas, he scored the best finish of his season last weekend. After the solid start, Hamlin finds himself seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, 55 points out of teh regular season point lead. William Byron is the current series point leader.